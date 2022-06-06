Indica Labs Obtains CE-IVD Mark for Prostate Cancer Algorithm





Indica Labs, a provider of computational pathology software and services, has the CE-IVD mark of HALO Prostate AI, a deep learning-based screening tool designed to assist pathologists in identifying and rating prostate cancer with core needle biopsies. I got.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in men. With more than 1.4 million cases reported worldwide in 2020, the incidence continues to rise as the availability of screening tests such as PSA increases. Each prostate case consists of slide images of multiple biopsy cores that need to be evaluated by a pathologist for the presence of the tumor and, if present, a Gleason score is reported. This represents a heavy workload for pathologists who screen multiple cases daily. HALO Prostate AI is designed to work with pathologists to improve efficiency and add a layer of quality control to ensure diagnostic accuracy.

Developed in close collaboration with Dr. Yuri Tolkach of the University of Cologne and colleagues, HALO Prostate AI has more than 870,000 derived from digital scan annotations that represent the full range of prostate cancer subtypes and Gleason grades. Trained using a training patch. Organization. The algorithm is a validation study performed on 4,973 core needle biopsies from three independent cohorts fed from Austrian and German hospitals, with high sensitivity (95-100%), specificity (88-98%), and. Achieved a negative prediction (98-100%). The algorithm correctly detected tumors in 26 cores in a validation study that was initially reported as tumor negative.

In another study, the Gleason scores obtained from HALO Prostate AI were compared to scores assigned by pathologists in 10 hospitals distributed around the world. The nine pathologists who participated in the study were board accredited for genitourinary pathology. A high match was achieved in two separate cohorts with a representative average secondary kappa core of 0.8 and 0.7.

Dr. Tolkach said: “We are very excited about the digital future of pathology. Tools such as HALO Prostate AI allow us to significantly optimize our work while controlling objective diagnosis with high quality and reliability. HALOProstate AI has shown very good results. High accuracy in large multicenter studies for tumor detection and Gleason classification in prostate biopsy. Working continuously with such a powerful AI assistant. Is really fun. “

Dr. Peter Caie, Principal Scientist for AI Collaboration at Indica Labs, said: -Approximate time and diagnostic accuracy for prostate cancer patients, and I think that’s exactly what we’ve achieved. We are excited to see the first of many Indica Labs AI algorithms achieve CE-IVD marking and begin to be used in clinical practice. Helps reduce the pressure of an ever-growing workload. “

