Apple AirPods Pro 2 design surprise revealed with new leak





Apple AirPods Pro. Do the second generation models look much the same?

David Ferrand

It seems that AirPods Pro 2 will be released this year. As @LeaksApple Pro argued, the next Premium In-Year has a very different design, with rumors of being stemless and rumors of the opposite (such as how AirPods are billed).

But now there are new reports that come to very different conclusions.

FORBES Details AirPods Pro2 Leak teases incredible innovation … David Phelan with a puncture wound on the tail

Last year, MacRumors revealed findings based on what allegedly leaked images of AirPods Pro 2. By the way, Apple doesn’t call them that way and is likely to choose AirPods ProSecond Generation.

These images show some designs compared to the current first-generation AirPods Pro. There are many rumors in the meantime, many of which refer to a radically different design without a distinctive stem protruding from the ear.

However, the series of renderings by Ian Zelbo, currently featured by MacRumors, show a slightly different design than that of today’s earphones.

The new rendering suggests that AirPods Pro 2 will have a new skin detection sensor.

MacRumors

The new rendering shows a 3D comparison made to scale. This shows that the AirPods Pro is very similar to the current one. The only notable difference is that the slim, narrow black markings on the earphones have been replaced with short, crouched black troches.

The details are important and seem to identify one new element that is in the latest 3rd generation AirPods but not in the current AirPods Pro.

All AirPods and AirPods Pro in-ear bud models have cool features from day one. Playback will stop when you remove it from your ear.

The way AirPods do this is through an infrared sensor that can find the bud when it’s removed from the ear. However, there is no performance issue as you may mistakenly hear that the sensor is in your pocket or bag and start playing when you don’t want it.

FORBESApple iPad Details: A new leak reveals a major design upgrade in just a few days By David Phelan

In the third generation of AirPods, Apple seems to have switched to another system and adopted a skin detection sensor that more accurately recognizes whether it is in the ear and detects moisture in the wearer’s skin.

As a result, the new rendering replaces the long black details, including the oval grille and IR sensor, with smaller ones, including the circular grille.

And the important thing is that almost nothing else in the design has changed. Jeez.

It will disappoint many who want a whole new look, but it makes sense. Apple rarely changes the design right away, so only the second-generation Pro earphones have undergone major changes. In particular, radical changes such as removing the stem altogether have always been a bit of a surprise.

Is the AirPods Pro 2 case slightly different?

MacRumors

There have also been changes to the case design, with MacRumors suggesting a previously claimed photo. First, there are 6 holes at the bottom. If it’s intriguing, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the next AirPods Pro case can make noise, so it’s easy to find and these holes seem to fit it.

While AirPods and AirPods Pro are instantly recognizable, many want a completely different design, but Apple wants to ensure continuity and maintain its immediate recognition with next-generation products.

The next AirPods Pro isn’t expected until fall, so there’s plenty of time for more rumors to leak.

FORBESApple iOS 15.6 Details: The next update fixes an amazing iPhone bug By David Phelan

