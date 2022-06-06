Google ordered politicians to pay $ 515,000 in “vulgar” video cases





Google has to pay $ 515,000 to Australian politicians in a famous defamation case. John Barillaro sued the tech giant in two YouTube videos posted by political critics. Justice said Google colluded by refusing to remove “vulgar” and “racist” videos. Something is being loaded while loading.

Google was ordered to pay $ 515,000 to an Australian politician because the judge did not remove the two YouTube videos that defamed him and said they “significantly hurt him.”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Federal Court Judge Stephen Rheas prematurely ended his political career with former New South Wales Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro on Monday, calling him ” He ruled that he was exposed to a “relentless and malicious” cyberbullying campaign.

The video in question was posted in 2020 by political critic Jordan Shanks, a self-proclaimed comedian who runs the YouTube channel “Friendly jordies.” Shanks has released several videos about Barillaro, but the court has focused on two in particular. The first video titled “bruz” criticizes and teases Barillaro for over 26 minutes.

The second video, “Secret Dictatorship,” mentions the passage of Barillaro, according to The Herald. Both videos have been edited after Shanks apologized to Barillaro in last year’s settlement and paid $ 71,000 in damages, but they are still available on YouTube.

In the video, Shanks accused Barillaro of corruption, but the judge found it false. Google itself agreed that YouTuber mistakenly suggested that Barillaro had committed a crime that involved injuring himself nine times. Steal money from his local government. According to a court ruling, he threatened a local councilor.

According to Lares, Shanks used racist and offensive terms such as “greasy little scrotum” and “wag” to describe Italian Barillaro. According to court documents, Shanks compared the “Super Mario” video game franchise Barillaro with Mario and said it was “powered by spaghetti.”

“Of course, as a politician, Mr. Barillaro could have expected many people in the community to disagree with his policies or not respect him well,” Lares said in a ruling. “He expects public criticism and criticism of his political actions and stance as part of his political life, especially in as publicly prominent positions he had as Deputy Prime Minister and Party Leader. Was done. “

“But hateful speech and constant public cyberbullying cannot be categorized as any form of acceptable means of communication in a democratic society dominated by the rule of law,” Rheas continues. rice field.

According to the Guardian, Google allowed a surge in cyberbullying by refusing to remove videos in 2020. “Google was part of this nasty behavior because it promoted, published, and maintained this and similar videos.”

According to Herald, Mr. Lares also called “inappropriate pressure” from one of Shanks’ videos urging Barillaro to withdraw the proceedings, which could lead to contempt of court on both Shanks and Google. He said there was.

According to court records, Barillaro escaped a proceeding against Google in May 2021.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Google initially defended itself in the proceedings, but later abandoned its allegations in a court battle.

Barillaro served as Deputy Prime Minister of New South Wales during multiple crises, including a series of catastrophic wildfires in the Australian state, a rat plague that struck the entire farm, and a COVID-19 pandemic.

He resigned from politics in October, citing the defamation case as one of the reasons for his resignation, stating that his public life was “sacrificed.”

Google didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from insiders.

