China’s tech giant Huawei is pitching digital growth to reduce carbon dioxide emissions | News | Eco-Business





By the end of the last decade, renewable energy, especially solar power, should account for at least half of the world’s total electricity generation. When enabled by digital solutions, all sectors will need to be thoroughly decarbonized, and the energy efficiency of the digital infrastructure itself should be 100 times higher.

In the latest report highlighting the role of information and communication technology (ICT) in a cleaner and more sustainable future, China’s largest technology giant Huawei called for further innovation to create a synergistic effect of digitalization and decarbonization. rice field. We believe that technology will help other sectors reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The report, released this month under the title of Green Development 2030, states that artificial intelligence (AI) -powered data centers will be powered by solar power (PV) plants, enabling virtual factories with robots. , Shows the future vision of Huaweis. Efficient manufacturing cycle. By the end of the last decade, Huawei predicts that by the end of the decade, all new buildings around the world will be powered by Net Zero Carbon, with massive electrification in transportation from automobiles to air and transportation.

Not only has the digital economy been a major driver of global growth in recent years, but various sectors are exploring the bold use of technological solutions to address climate-related challenges. For example, most Asia-Pacific countries have announced clear policies on digitization and decarbonization. In ASEAN, the Internet economy market in the region is booming, and major companies such as the Asian Development Bank are working to promote digitalization for green and inclusive growth in Asia.

Huawei’s report further highlights the various undeveloped green opportunities available to different industries. It also calls for the ICT sector to work to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

In this study, Huawei estimates that only 20% of companies are currently using digital technology, and that green development needs to increase the penetration of digital technology across all sectors.

Huawei says that the ICT industry itself accounts for less than 2% of global carbon emissions, which is a leverage point that can be used to achieve disproportionate and higher emission reductions. At least 20 percent of global emissions by 2030.

Huawei is a process highlighted in the latest United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, how digital technology plays a role in increasing the efficiency of carbon storage and carbon removal. I emphasized what I can do. The IPCC states that the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is inevitable as the climate becomes more dangerous.

Solar push

Renewable energy now accounts for 28.6% of the world’s electricity generation, and Huawei’s vision is to increase this ratio to 50% by 2030 and make renewable energy mainstream. The key to this is the promotion of powerful solar power, as we anticipate that solar power will be the primary source of electricity.

It envisions offshore floating PV and wind turbines to be a common sight by the end of the next decade. Power plants are also highly digitized.

With an integrated, open and intelligent energy cloud, virtual power plants break the line between traditional power plants and users, coordinating distributed wind energy, solar power, energy storage systems, and other flexible loads. increase. “

Breakthroughs in the digital technology you need

Huawei also called for a significant improvement in the energy efficiency of the digital infrastructure itself. Growth in the digital economy creates additional energy demand as it needs to power new ICT infrastructures, but it does not impede investment in such infrastructures. Instead, the ICT sector needs to take the lead and look for innovative and effective solutions to meet these demands.

This is especially because more countries and regions are beginning to embrace green development. Huawei called for further breakthroughs in digital technology and greater coordination between different industries. Regulations, systems, and standards across different sectors need to be clear and standardized. “This requires joint innovation in both digital technology and low-carbon growth, as well as greater collaboration across all communities, industries, value chains and ecosystems.”

“Digital innovation is the key to achieving low-carbon growth. The two complement each other, so we need to continue to increase our R & D investment to provide the right technology. I have.”

The authors of the report told eco-business that digitization can cause a rebound effect, but the downside is less important than the potential to improve the planet. Nevertheless, they acknowledge that these side effects need to be addressed and controlled at a more systematic level.

The report points out that the ICT industry does not currently have a unified standard for measuring carbon emissions in digital infrastructure, and is unified for better management of the industry’s energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. We are proposing to create an index to establish the standard.

On the one hand, carriers in different countries and regions are taking different approaches to network deployment. Digital infrastructure, on the other hand, covers a large number of domains and their carbon emissions vary widely from domain to domain, making it nearly impossible to achieve complete environmentally friendly and efficient operation. “

In 2021, Huawei published a white paper proposing the Network Carbon Strength (NCI) Index, which defines carbon emissions per bit of data traffic as a new indicator of green digital infrastructure.

Huawei also envisions restructuring networks based on the nature of the services they carry, enabling energy-efficient routing. Data centers, which currently account for about 1% of the world’s electricity consumption, need to adopt evaporative cooling technology and AI.

Building digital infrastructure also needs to be more flexible and efficient. Most of today’s data centers are built indoors. In the future, we plan to narrow down the one that fills the equipment room to one cabinet, and attach the one that once filled the cabinet to one column. According to Huawei, the traditional concrete data center building will be replaced by a prefabricated modular data center, and the new data center can be built in just a few months to meet the requirements for rapid service deployment. ..

In its report, Huawei highlighted the Guian Data Center built in China. The data center incorporates green and intelligent technology into its design and employs indirect evaporative cooling technology and AI to increase energy efficiency.

Once fully completed, the center, which can accommodate 1 million servers, has a power efficiency (PUE) of 1.12 and produces 810,000 tons less carbon emissions each year than traditional ones.

Although more countries and regions are embracing green development, the world still lacks a unified standard for low-carbon growth, the report said. There are still many challenges. We need to take digital technology to the next level, embody regulations, systems and standards, and facilitate coordination between different industries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eco-business.com/news/chinas-tech-giant-huawei-touts-digital-growth-to-cut-carbon-emissions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos