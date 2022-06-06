New MacBook Air can take a long wait





Apple is ready to announce the new MacBook Air at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, but even if it does, it may not be available for immediate purchase. According to a report from Bloombergs Mark Gurman, shutting down the COVID-19 at a factory in China that manufactures MacBooks could mean that the supply of new devices is limited or the release date is further delayed. there is.

China’s Zero-COVID policy has temporarily closed factories that manufacture Apple products, such as Pegatron and Quanta. China began to relax some of its first reinstated mobility restrictions in March, but some parts of Shanghai remain closed.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that if Qantas capacity returns to pre-blockade levels, Apple will ship about 6-7 million new MacBook Airs by the third quarter of this year. He also believes that new MacBook Air shipments may increase compared to existing shipments of 14-16 inch MacBook Pros. The new MacBook Air is set to ship with both Quanta and Foxconn, but the MacBook Pro will only ship. According to Quanta. Apple is currently holding orders for the new MacBook Pro until late July due to closures and lack of parts.

(2/2) If Quanta’s Shanghai capacity can return to pre-blockade levels before 3Q22, the new MBA’s 2H22 shipment forecast is 6-7 million units. The delivery of the new MBA created by the two EMSs (Quanta 1st and Foxconn 2nd) should be better than the existing 14 “/ 16” MacBook Pro (only Quanta ships).

(Akechikuo) (@ mingchikuo) June 5, 2022

Both Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo agree that the upcoming MacBook Air will not be available in a wide range of colors. With the addition of two new colors, including dark blue and gold like champagne, it’s likely to have some standard options like the existing space gray and silver. Gurman also believes that the MacBook Air comes with a 13-inch display, two USB-C ports, MagSafe charging capabilities, and Touch ID. It’s not expected to come with a touch bar, and may even have a notch like the MacBook Pro.

Regarding the new MacBook Pro, Gurman states that Apple initially planned to release a faster 13-inch version of the device around the time of the Airs launch. However, it is reported that this date has been postponed due to a COVID-related blockade in China.

The introduction of the new MacBook Air, which is likely to have an M1 processor, is expected to dominate Apple’s rapidly approaching WWDC event on Monday, even if Apple doesn’t explicitly mention it. The same is true for Apple’s mixed reality headset project. As Apple is moving beyond existing devices and the software paired with them, WWDC is expected to have an undercurrent dominated by augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

As pointed out in both the Gurman and The New York Times reports, Apple is giving developers new tools that can incorporate mixed reality features into their apps ahead of the headset scheduled for release in 2023. I will show it off. By adding AR and VR features to your own app, you may create VR versions of FaceTime, Maps, Notes, Calendar, and there’s also a way to show your Mac display through your headset.

