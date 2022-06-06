Google’s Nest camera and smart doorbell are the worst on Amazon ever





With so many Nest products on Amazon and Adorama at unprecedented lowest prices, it’s a good time to renew your home security. The easy-to-install Nest Doorbell (battery) and Nest Cam Outdoor can be purchased for just $ 130 each, with a significant discount of $ 50 in particular.

The Nest Doorbell (Battery) is a popular item because it is much easier to install than a wired doorbell. Like a camera, you can send alerts when a visitor is present and chat through your phone and built-in speaker and microphone. Google’s “Intelligent Alerts” can tell you the difference between visitors, delivered luggage, animal sightings, and more, so you can see if you need to pay attention to the situation right away. If you pause at the regular $ 180 price, it’s priced at $ 130, the cheapest price you’ve ever seen.

Both Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor record video in 1080p and alert your phone when it detects motion. It also has a built-in microphone and speakers so you can hear what’s going on and talk to someone on the other side of the camera. However, the indoor Nest Cam is designed to blend into your home with a variety of colors, built-in stands, wall mounts, and hinges. It’s currently priced at $ 80 or $ 20 off the regular price.

Nest Cam Outdoor, on the other hand, can be purchased for just $ 129, or $ 51, from the usual $ 180. The model clearly has an ergonomic design, so it can be installed outside the home with enhanced night vision to better find outdoor intruders. In addition, since it has a built-in battery that can be set up without using an AC plug, it has a battery life of up to 7 months before charging, depending on usage conditions.

To get the most out of your camera and doorbell, you need to be able to see and hear the other person. A good way to do this is to use the Nest Hub smart display. It can also control smart home devices, provide entertainment and more. Fortunately, the Nest Hub 2nd Generation sells for $ 60 on Adorama, saving $ 40. Finally, buying a larger Nest Hub Max with a 10-inch touch screen and built-in Google Assistant for $ 179 saves $ 50, or 22 percent.

