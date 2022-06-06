Tech Mahindra Opens Technology Development Center in Oman





Bangalore: Tech Mahindra Ltd. opened its Innovation and Technology Development Center in Muscat, Oman on Monday.

The center leverages artificial intelligence (AI), big data and analytics, cloud, and 5G technology to address telecommunications, oil and gas, banks, financial services, insurance (BFSI), energy and utilities, and the public sector. ..

This is in line with Pune-based Tech Mahindras’ efforts to invest in skill-up and skill-up of local talent to work on projects in Oman and around the world.

We believe that Oman’s vision, based on the pillars of people and society, economy and development, governance and institutional performance, will transform and strengthen the country’s economy. Tech Mahindra is pleased to be able to participate in this strategic story and provide support for building a resilient tomorrow in Oman. Oman focuses on women’s empowerment and focuses on growth and innovation. ..

As a global organization, we are committed to developing talent across regions and our initiative is warmly accepted in Oman. This innovation and development center will develop Oman’s talent in the technology industry and enable it to be leveraged in markets around the world, “Grnani added.

Tech Mahindra has already made a big mark in Oman, and the newly opened Innovation and Development Center is yet another step towards harnessing young talent to contribute to the country’s development, says Tech Mahindra in the Middle East and Africa. Responsible Ram Ramachandran said.

Tech Mahindra has also launched the Makers Lab, an R & D unit within the center. The lab will strategically focus on creating IP, solutions, and services that harness the power of technology to enable continuous advances that enable digital transformation, smart enterprise solutions, and cloud transformation. , Big data and analysis.

