iOS 16 Wish List: All iPhone Features You Want to See at WWDC





what’s happening

Apple will announce iOS 16 on Monday. We look forward to seeing updates such as always-on screens, better widgets, and split screen features like the iPad.

Important reason

Software updates introduce new features that keep your iPhone fresh and relevant, even on older models.

What’s next

Apple will typically introduce new iPhone updates during the WWDC conference starting June 6th, before launching in the fall.

Apple’s 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference will start on Monday and we look forward to seeing iOS 16 for the first time. Probably the name of Apple’s next big iPhone software update. It’s quite possible that you’ll see a preview of software updates for Apple’s other major products, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, and MacOS. But iOS 16 will probably be the star of the show, as it gives you a glimpse into the new features coming to the iPhone in the fall.

The last three versions of iOS are similar. iOS 15 felt like a riff on iOS 14, a continuation of iOS 13. Visual changes can be turned on and off instead of forcing the iPhone. For example, if you don’t like the home screen widget or focus mode, you don’t need to use them. Even if you opt out of more noticeable changes, running iOS 15 will bring various background improvements to keep your iPhone running smoothly and safely. And that’s probably the case for iOS 16.

iOS 15 has been released for 7 months, the operating system is relatively stable, and there are few bugs. Some features, such as Universal Control and SharePlay, took a long time to deploy, but they all seem to be working. iOS 16 will continue from where iOS 15 ended and may add new features to existing designs.

But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing Apple needs to add or improve. A colleague and I came up with a list of improvements, additions, and fixes that we would like Apple to make for iOS 16. Some are big, such as adding support for the Apple Pencil, while others are small, such as providing a home screen. More features than widgets. You have to wait to see what Apple is actually doing.

iOS 16: Photos app needs to be copied and pasted for editing

We always use the iPhone to take pictures and videos, and editing photos is as satisfying as taking pictures. The place most people can edit is the iPhone Photos app. The interface is simple and there are plenty of tools to get the exact look you want.

However, the MacOS version of the Photos app has one useful feature that improves editing on the iPhone. It’s the ability to copy and paste edits between photos. This is especially useful when taking multiple photos in the same place, such as a restaurant or party. All photos were taken with the same lighting and conditions, so you can edit one photo and then copy those adjustments and paste them into the other.

You can use the Photo app on your Mac to copy and paste photo edits from one photo to another.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Instead, in iOS 15, you’ll need to make one adjustment for each photo on your iPhone. I am bored.

On iOS 16, it’s great to see a similar copy and paste feature on the iPhone. If you can apply the edits you made in the Photo app on your Mac to the Photo app on your iPhone, or vice versa, you’ll give iOS 16 bonus points. But one step at a time.

Apple Watch has an always-on display to show important information and save battery life.

Always-on lock screen for Apple iPhone

Imagine being able to glance at your iPhone when the screen is off to see the time, notifications, and missed calls. Such features have been available on Android smartphones for years, with only important information lit, otherwise the screen goes black. This is called an always-on display. Apple offers an always-on option for Apple Watch Series 5 and later, but the iPhone doesn’t yet.

However, according to Bloomberg, Apple could change that quickly with iOS 16, which will provide future support for the always-on display feature. With this update, the iPhone will be able to reduce the refresh rate of the lock screen to display information, but according to Bloomberg’s report, this feature may be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Bringing iPad split screen view to iPhone Pro Max models

The iPhone Pro Max has been included in Apple’s lineup since 2019. The 11ProMax has a 6.5-inch screen, and both the 12ProMax and 13ProMax have a 6.7-inch display, so you can watch videos, play games, and read articles. Absolute joy.

But these big screens feel useless when it comes to software. Some iOS apps, such as email and messages, can take advantage of that extra screen space in landscape mode to display a message preview column next to the currently open message. But if not, there aren’t many others on iOS that take advantage of these big screens.

Split View debuted on an iPad with iOS 9.

Apple

Apple can bring some features to iOS 16 from the iPad OS dedicated to ProMax models, especially its split-screen multitasking view. It’s great to open Safari on one side of the phone screen and then launch the message on the other side.

Read more: iOS 15 can make iPhone 12 Pro more professional

Apple Pencil support for iPhone Pro Max models

The big screen of the iPhone Pro Max model is seeking support from the Apple Pencil. Samsung has proved to have a significant audience of phone styluses through the Galaxy Note and S Ultra devices. By the way, it also supports $ 300 phones like MotoG Stylus.

Apple Pencil is compatible with iPad Mini, Air, and Pro. I want Apple to add support for the iPhone Pro Max model.

Apple

The second-generation Apple Pencil is a great stylus that currently works with iPad Mini, Air, and Pro models. But imagine that you can use it to take sketches and notes on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and its 120Hz screen. Even better, what about the Apple Pencil Mini (think golf pencil size) that can be clipped to the side of the iPhone ProMax? Technical journalists can dream.

iPhone widgets need more features

Many of us were happy when the home screen widget appeared on the iPhone with iOS 14. Apple’s widget implementations are clean and even Samsung is starting to imitate them. Widgets fit like a grid anywhere on your home screen. But there is one problem. Home screen widgets are passive. With the exception of at-a-glance information and a smart stack of widgets, most of the functionality they provide is the ability to open the corresponding app.

In iOS 14, Apple displayed the widget on the home screen. iOS 16 may add more features.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

For example, the Apple Music widget shows the currently playing song. Tap the widget to display the Apple Music app. But what if you could tap the widget to skip to the next song? What if you could swipe the weather widget to switch locations? Expect iOS 16 to offer more features to home screen widgets.

Not sure until Apple announces iOS 16, Bloomberg says it may introduce new lock screen options with widget-like features in iOS 16. Apple may be planning some improvements to the iOS 16 widgets.

Place the app wherever you like

In recent years, Apple has improved its home screen with new elements such as widgets and app libraries. You can have multiple pages of your app, and you can include the same app on different home screen pages (this is important for power users in focus mode).

The App Library is one of the few ways Apple has improved the iPhone home screen. Hopefully, iOS 16 will allow you to move the app anywhere on your screen.

Patrick Holland / CNET

However, nothing has changed regarding the relocation of the app icon on the app page. The app sticks to an invisible software magnet in the upper left corner of the screen. Therefore, if you want to keep only a few apps on a particular home screen page, those apps will start appearing on the screen from the upper left corner. It cannot be placed at the bottom of the screen without first filling the top of the page.

Apple, give us the freedom to move the app wherever we want. This is a great benefit to making your app easily reachable with one hand without using reachability. Also, if you have your favorite home screen wallpaper, you can arrange the app so that your photos look good.

Other default app choices

Currently, you can set the iPhone’s default browser app and default email app to something other than Safari and email. With iOS 16, Apple was able to open system defaults for more apps, especially maps and messaging apps. For regular Google Maps users, it’s useful to set it as the main map app instead of Apple Maps.

What do you want to see on iOS 16?

These were just a handful of what I wanted to see in the next version of iOS. But what about you? Are there any features or bugs you would like Apple to add and fix? If you want to investigate some of the following software leaks on the iPhone, read the iOS 16 Rumor Summary.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: View Apple’s Largest Mobile Flex This Year See All Photos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/our-ios-16-wishe-list-every-iphone-features-we-want-at-wwdc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos