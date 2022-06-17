



There are several options for sharing your Google Calendar with others. You can allow others to view or edit your calendar appointments in your Google Calendar settings. This option is great for keeping others up to date on your schedule or for delegating and managing events.

If you need to show someone a specific day, week, or month schedule without sharing the entire calendar, you can use the Readdle calendar. This is the best calendar and task manager app for iPhone and iPad to get your time back.

Share your calendar in Google Calendar settings Open Google Calendar in your browser. You can’t share your calendar using the Google Calendar app on your iPhone.On the left[マイカレンダー]Click a section to see a list of calendars. Hover over the calendar you want to share[その他]Click to[設定と共有]Choose.[特定のユーザーと共有]In the section[ユーザーを追加]Click. Enter the name or email address of the person you need.[権限]Click and select one of the options from the list. You can decide how others will see your calendar and whether they can manage the event.[送信]Click to share your calendar.

People you share your calendar with can see it in their “Other Calendars” list. If you want to share your calendar with your email group, you need to click the link in the invitation email from Google Calendar.Next, the shared calendar[その他のカレンダー]It will appear in the list.

How to share Google Calendar on iPhone via ReaddleLaunch Calendars calendar. Tap the menu icon in the upper left or swipe from left to right on the screen.[カレンダーをエクスポート]Tap. Decide which calendar to share. You can export a schedule for a specific day, week, or month.[期間]Tap to select the required date. If you want to share only events scheduled during working hours[勤務時間のみ]Enable toggle. Working hours[設定]>[表示オプション]>[勤務時間]It can be set with. If you have multiple calendars, check the calendars you want to share.Top right[共有]Tap to select a sharing option. For example, you can email your calendar, send it with iMessage, or save it to a file. The calendar is exported as a PDF file.

Once you’ve learned how to share Google Calendar on your iPhone, explore the power of Calendar.

Reedle Calendar is a smart and beautiful personal assistant to help you get the most out of your daily life. Connect your Google, Outlook, and iCloud calendars in seconds to keep all your tasks and events in one place. With powerful features such as natural language input, task manager, and recurring events, Calendars by Readdle keeps you productive and on schedule.

