Two ways to create a Google Slides presentation from PDF





Presenting a PDF document is not always easy. Learn two ways to convert PDF files to more accessible Google Slides presentations.

Google Slides is a handy tool for viewing slideshows. All you need to give a presentation is a computer and an internet connection. You don’t need to carry a USB drive or memory stick. But what if you need to present a PDF document?

You can share the screen or view the PDF as-is through the projector, but scrolling the page doesn’t give a great presentation. However, even if you can’t embed the PDF directly, you can turn it into an easy-to-use Google Slides show. Read on to learn two easy ways to convert a PDF file into a compelling Google Slides presentation.

Convert PDF to image file.

One way to convert PDF to Google slideshow is to convert PDF to image first. You can then insert those images into your Google Slides. You can easily convert PDF files to JPG images using Adobe Acrobat online service. Perform the following steps:

Go to Acrobat online service and launch the PDF to JPG conversion tool. Drag and drop the PDF file into the converter or[ファイルの選択]Click to find the file. Select a setting to start the conversion. Download the ZIP file containing the converted image.

Then you can unzip the image and embed it in Google Slides.[挿入]>[画像]>[コンピューターからアップロード]Select to create a new presentation and add an image to your slide.

Convert PDF files to PowerPoint slides.

The image conversion method works, but it can be very time consuming and tedious. It takes a lot of clicks to import each image file individually into a new slide. Fortunately, there is a faster way.

You can convert PDF documents to PowerPoint presentations. Google Slides are compatible with PowerPoint PPT documents and you can import slides into your new slideshow. Here’s what to do to convert PDF:

Acrobat online service[PDFをPowerPointに変換]Go to the tool. Drag and drop the file into the converter or[ファイルの選択]Click to upload. When the converter is finished, download the new PowerPoint document.

Once you have your PowerPoint document, launch Google Slides to create a new presentation.[ファイル]>[スライドのインポート]>[アップロード]Select to find and import the PPT file. Then simply select the slides you need and Google Slides will automatically add them to your presentation.

PDF documents are not always fully converted to presentation slides, especially if the original page is in portrait orientation. An additional bonus of importing slides from PowerPoint files is the ability to edit them. You can easily add or remove text, insert images, and format directly in Google Slides to fix formatting issues, update outdated information, and look good. ..

Find out more about what Acrobat online services can do to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

