June 2022 Google Chat, FigJam, etc.-Asana Blog





At Asana, it was all about helping the team stay focused and connected. This includes streamlining collaboration between applications.

It’s no secret that juggling multiple tools reduces productivity. According to the 2022 Anatomy of Work Index, knowledge workers switch between nine apps per day, resulting in higher distracting taxes.

Fortunately, there are ways to counter this digital overload. This month, we’re excited to expand the Asana Partners ecosystem and introduce a series of new upgrades that allow teams to reduce context switching and increase efficiency.

Power up your messages with Google Chat integration

Want to take direct messages and group chat to the next level? The upgraded Google Chat experience allows you to collaborate with your team and stay in the conversation. With this integration, you can create or update tasks in Asana, receive notifications about your project, and share relevant information directly from Google Chat.

Turn ideas into actions with the FigJam widget

It’s great to get people together and come up with new creative ideas. However, brainstorming sessions are only effective if the team has identified the next steps.

Enter the Asana widget in FigJam. Whether it’s project mappings or riffs with teams, you can now convert ideas into action items by importing Asana projects or tasks directly into the FigJams online whiteboard, or by converting FigJam stickies to Asana tasks. became.

More control for super admins

Hey, super administrator!new[アプリ]Have you heard about tabs? With this new self-service feature, you can see which apps are connected and used in your organization’s Asana domain. In addition, you can approve or block apps or personal access tokens (PATs) to ensure authentication to only the most important and secure tools.

To know

Read the release notes to find the latest features and upgrades released monthly, big and small.

Did you miss last month’s update? We got you covered. What’s new in Asana: See the May edition. You’ll also learn about a range of extensions to impact your employees and enhance their resilience leadership.

