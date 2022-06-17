SpaceX fires some people behind a letter criticizing Elon Musk





According to media reports, SpaceX has fired some of its employees involved in drafting and distributing letters criticizing the actions of founder and CEO Elon Musk.

The letter was posted on an internal SpaceX Microsoft Teams channel that reaches more than 2,600 employees, The Verge reported yesterday (opens in a new tab) (June 16). It denounces Mask’s actions on Twitter and other public forums as “a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, especially in the last few weeks.”

This letter has clearly received a lot of attention, including within the SpaceX secretariat. By yesterday afternoon, the New York Times reported today (opens in a new tab) that the company had already dismissed some of the people responsible for writing and sending letters (June 17).

The Times quoted a conversation with three SpaceX employees who wanted to remain anonymous, and an email from the newspaper from the company’s president and chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell, to staff. In the email, Shotwell wrote in a letter that SpaceX “dismissed many of the employees involved,” according to the Times.

According to the Times, “letters, solicitations, and general processes have pressured employees to sign things that do not reflect their opinions, causing discomfort, intimidation, bullying, and / or anger. I felt it. ” “We have too much important work to accomplish and we don’t need this kind of overkill.”

The Times said the number of employees dismissed for being involved in the letter is unknown. Reuters today (opens in a new tab), citing “two people familiar with this issue,” reported that at least five people were frustrated. SpaceX has not yet responded to the letter and the request for comment on the reported firing, both outlets said.

Mask is very active on Twitter and he is currently buying for $ 44 billion. The wealthiest man in the world, he frequently posts on the site, sometimes using it to make crude jokes (opens in a new tab) and expresses controversial opinions about public health (new tab). (Opens in), insults the people he is feuding with (opens in a new tab) tab).

