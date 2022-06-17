Google Maps Dark Mode is not currently working on Android Auto





Google Maps is one of the most useful apps on your mobile phone. Therefore, defects can be particularly annoying. However, following a few recent updates, Android Auto’s Google Maps has broken the dark mode for some users, and no explicit fix is ​​available yet.

Some google maps are stuck in dark mode

Over the past week or so, Android Google Maps users, especially those using Android Auto, have noticed that the app is having problems with dark mode.

A thread on Google’s support forum lists dozens of users who have noticed that Google Maps Dark Mode isn’t working properly. The most common problem is that Android Auto always locks the map to dark mode. The normal behavior is that Android Auto maps switch to light mode during the day and then to dark mode after sunset, regardless of system settings. This often matches the status of the car’s headlights.

This issue seems to be based on the light / dark mode settings on my smartphone. If you have your device set to dark mode, the Android Auto map will follow. However, the same is true for cars when set to light mode.

In particular, this issue has occurred in the past, but most of the time it is rare.

Currently, Android Auto’s Google Maps Dark Mode bug seems to be due to the latest updates to Maps and Android Auto. Especially since Map 11.33, it seems to be the cause for most people, as manually installing the older version seems to fix the problem. Android Auto 7.6 may also be a factor, but it seems unlikely at this point. This issue doesn’t seem to affect everyone, but it’s certainly not one or two isolated cases.

For the time being, there are two ways to work around this issue. First, manually set the phone to light or dark mode. Then manually install the older version of Google Maps.

Alternatively, you can use Waze, which is unaffected.

No official fixes yet, including the latest updates

However, a permanent patch to automatically switch between dark and light modes in Google Maps must be provided directly by Google. And so far, the company hasn’t provided a specific schedule for that, and community experts said, “[forward] Your problem with other members of the team. “

The comment was posted a few days ago at this point, but Google Maps doesn’t seem to make any progress. Maps v11.34 has been released in the last 1-2 days and states that at least a few users have been affected by the update. However, one said the v11.35 beta release fixed their problem.

If you are affected by this bug, please drop a comment below.

