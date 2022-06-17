Google was infiltrated in the proceedings by a religious cult, a former employee’s allegations





Google has been accused of hiring a large number of people from a rare religious group in California.

The Fellowship of Friends is a group that believes that most of us live in a state of “awakened sleep.”

According to the New York Times, the Fellowship of Friends is a “cult-like religious sect” that pervades Google.

The group reportedly gained a strong position in the tech giant and began hiring more members of the “cult-like sect.”

The New York Times states that the acquisition has been going on for years.

Former employees are now said to be complaining about this situation.

Kevin Lloyd, a former Google employee, told Times:

Therefore, Lloyd has filed a proceeding against Google.

He uses a $ 6.5 million lawyer for a client who claims he wasn’t promoted because she wasn’t a member of the Fellowship of Friends.

The number of Google employees who are actually members of the fellowship is unknown.

The Fellowship of Friends ran the Renaissance Vineyard and Winery from 1982 to 2015.Getty

This group is also known as Living Presence and Fourth Way School.

It has faced several terrible criticisms in the past, and new proceedings accuse it of having a history of sex trafficking.

Fellowship was founded in 1970 by Robert Earl Burton.

He predicts that civilization is destined, and his group aims to form a new civilization after the civilization we now know is over.

When I asked Google for comment, a spokesperson said:

“It is against the law to seek religious affiliation for us or those who work for our suppliers, but of course, thoroughly examine these claims regarding fraudulent and improper contract practices.

“If we find evidence of a policy violation, we will take action.

“We investigated the concerns raised by Mr. Lloyd in the proceedings and confirmed that the vendor allocation was terminated due to a well-documented performance issue.”

This story originally appeared in the sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/06/17/google-infiltrated-by-religious-cult-ex-employee-claims-in-lawsuit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos