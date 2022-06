Google puts a spin to bring their servers to the distributed cloud The Register

Google Cloud’s Anthos on-premises platform is getting a new home under the recently announced Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) portfolio. This portfolio will continue to be a software-based competitor for AWS Outposts and Microsoft Azure Stack.

Introduced last fall, GDC allows customers to deploy managed servers and software to private data centers, telecommunications service providers or Edge.

In the latest update, Google, introduced in 2020, has relocated Anthos to on-premises and is offering it as its own server version of GDC. This service allows customers to extend Google Cloud-style management and services to applications running on-premises.

For example, customers can use this service to provision and manage Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) clusters on virtual machines or bare metal servers in their own data centers, all from the Google Cloud Console.

GDC Virtual doesn’t seem to introduce any new features not yet in Anthos on-premises.

On-premises Anthos customers have consistently known and expected without making any changes to the current features, pricing structure, or look and feel of the entire user interface, Chen Goldberg, GM, and Vice President of Engineering. You can continue to enjoy the management and developer experience. For Google’s cloud native runtime, it’s stated in a statement.

This announcement marks the latest evolution of the Anthos hybrid cloud platform released in early 2019 after Thomas Kurian was appointed CEO of Google Cloud.

Anthos was initially conceived as a way to extend a consistent management plane to applications running on multiple cloud GCPs, AWS, Azure, etc., or workloads where customers aren’t ready to leave their corporate data centers. rice field.

The idea was that customers could manage their workloads wherever they were deployed and move to GCP with minimal retools. The platform now has immediate access to additional features such as integration with VMware’s vSphere VM management suite and migration tools designed to rewrap virtual machines and run in GKE containers.

Google’s motives don’t seem to have changed much in that regard. The company lists customers who are heavily invested in their VM environment or who want to move their applications to the cloud as GDC virtual target markets.

Despite its focus on GDCs, the platform was said to be not a spiritual successor to Anthos, but an integration of SKUs utilizing the platform aimed at simplifying the customer journey. In other words, don’t confuse Anthos with your customers a bit.

Over time, you’ll see if you often see Antos follow the same fate as many Google products. I’m watching your google talk, I mean hangouts, or wait, is it chatting now?

