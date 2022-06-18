



Today’s Google Doodle pays homage to Amanda Aldridge, an opera singer and acclaimed composer of light music.

Amanda Aldridge was born on March 10, 1866 in London to a family of actors and musicians. Her mother was a Swedish opera singer and her father was a famous African-American stage actor. She has a natural talent for music, and she studied vocals and harmony at the Royal College of Music in London under the guidance of great men such as Jenny Lind and Sir George Henschel. After her graduation, she embarked on her own musical career.

However, Amanda Aldridge’s concert career was shortened after a laryngitis attack led to a throat injury that hurt her voice. Instead, she turned her attention to becoming a music teacher, paving the way for many others to carry on the great tradition of music. Amanda Aldridge’s students include prominent American actor and political activist Paul Robeson and Marian Anderson, the first African-American singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Amanda Aldridge was also an excellent composer in the field of “light music”. Before record players became common household items, the most efficient way to spread a song was to use sheet music. Parlor music was intended to be accompanied by vocals by playing the piano at home, a common feature in middle-class homes.

Between 1907 and 1925, Amanda Aldridge composed more than 30 pieces under the pseudonym “Montaguring”, including the song “Azalea” shown below. Her work was praised for skillfully blending diverse styles of her own ethnic background and often using black poetic lines in her lyrics.

At the age of 88, Amanda Aldridge introduced herself to the next generation of music listeners by appearing on the British television show Music for You. She died a year later, one day before her 90th birthday. On June 17, 1911, we had a recital at Queen’s Small Hall in London to find out why Google chose to celebrate the singer today.

Today’s Google Doodle is primarily based on one of the few surviving photos of Amanda Aldridge, showing that the musician is the prime minister. Around the center image, there are a few decorations made from the treble and bass symbols of the score.

