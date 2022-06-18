The state is taking steps to build on the success of the Indianapolis Challenge – Indianapolis Business Journal





Supported by the success of the Indie Autonomous Challenge, organizers are looking to create additional technology-centric prize contests, perhaps focusing on autonomous aircraft, as a way to stimulate economic development.

To that end, Indiana Economic Development Corp. has donated $ 3.4 million to the creation of a non-profit organization called the Indy Innovation Challenge. The Indianapolis-based organization covers both the Indianapolis Challenge and the potential for future competition with a focus on performance automation technology.

Paul Mitchell

This effort aims to establish Indiana as a global hub for performance automation activities.

Paul Mitchell, President and CEO of the Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, said this would ensure the longevity and impact of the Indianapolis Challenge, while expanding its technology and their learning to additional technology platforms. How to investigate. ESN has organized the Indie Autonomous Challenge and is currently organizing and launching the Indie Innovation Challenge.

Focusing on developing and racing autonomous race cars, the Indy Autonomous Challenge spent about 18 months developing software and preparing the car for the first race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October. Fascinated university-based competition teams around the world. The second race, held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in January, was part of the consumer technology trade fair CES.

David Roberts

The Indie Autonomous Challenge not only helped Indiana engage with young global talent, but also helped raise awareness and awareness of Indiana’s innovation ecosystem to audiences around the world. Indiana has a unique position as a leader in innovation and technological progress in traditional industries, and is excited about the potential to expand new innovation challenges in the future.

IEDC refused to make Roberts available for interviews, but "I'm looking forward to sharing more when the time is right.

According to Mitchell, the Indie Autonomous Challenge has produced over 4,000 media stories worldwide since the contest was announced in November 2019. The culmination of this, the October 2021 race, attracted more than 3,500 spectators and more than 60,000 watched the live stream. Broadcast of a race featuring nine teams from 21 universities around the world competing for the $ 1 million grand prize.

According to Mitchell, the autonomous challenge has already generated over $ 100 million in investment, including financial support from both team and race event sponsors, as well as financial support colleges offered to the team. In-kind payment is included.

Based on previous investments, Mitchell expects the Indie Innovation Challenge to raise $ 71.3 million from existing and new Indie Autonomous Challenge teams and sponsors over the next two years. In addition to the $ 3.4 million IEDC grant, the Indy Innovation Challenge will be given a budget of $ 74.7 million over the next two years.

To date, this challenge has created at least one startup Driveblocks, a spin-off from the German team TUM Autonomous Motorsport. TUM won the highest award in the October race.

According to Mitchell, we want to incorporate this into a set of permanent assets and ecosystems in the state, rather than a fun one-off event.

What’s next?

The Indy Innovation Challenge specifically identifies vertical take-off and landing technologies that are generating a high level of international interest and activity as potential themes for future challenges in grant applications to the IEDC.

Mitchell Sayed, a very important industry for Indiana, was the first to see something in the aerospace industry.

Vertical take-off and landing aircraft, also known as air taxis and flying cars, have been developed in major metropolitan areas and larger areas as vehicles that can carry passengers by ferry across towns. Among the many companies exploring this concept are Indianapolis-based Republic Airways and Rolls-Royce. These have major manufacturing bases here. Both companies are early investors in a vertical take-off and landing company called Eve Air Mobility, a spin-off of Brazilian-based aircraft manufacturer Embraer SA.

The Indy Innovation Challenge will take place at the Emerging Manufacturing Collaboration Center (EMC2) on the 16-Tech Innovation District Campus, west of Indianapolis. It is also home to the Indy Autonomous Challenge and operates under the Indy Innovation Challenge.

The location and date have not been announced, but plans for several additional Indy Autonomous Challenge events are already underway over the next two years.

According to the IEDC grant application, other plans include establishing a performance automation lab to help the Indie Autonomous Challenge, holding an Indie Autonomous Challenge Workshop in India, and a network of alumni associations for event attendees. Includes establishment.

However, Mitchell said the Indie Innovation Challenge is in its very early stages, so many details about the organization have not yet been determined.

He said the organization is conducting feasibility studies to determine which type of competition makes the most sense. When and where it happens. And what business, academic, and government partners are interested in participating?

The goal is to finalize the feasibility study early next year. At that point, the Indy Innovation Challenge decides on a new challenge.

Currently, ESN staff and external contractors are responsible for running the Indy Innovation Challenge. According to Mitchell, it has not yet been decided whether the Innovation Challenge will one day hire its own staff.

No silver bullet

David Clayton

Observers say that strategies like Indiana can be effective if done the right way.

David Clayton, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives at Clemson University in South Carolina, at least helps put the community on the site selector’s review list.

Clayton participated in the Indie Autonomous Challenge event in both Indianapolis and Las Vegas. This is because Clemson Engineering students designed a stack of hardware and software to challenge the Darara race car.

It was a great project. According to Clayton, we were happy to be part of it.

But something like the Indy Autonomous Challenge alone isn’t enough to drive significant economic development, he said. You also need elements such as university resources, a supply chain to feed the industry, customers, and a community that is attractive enough to attract skilled talent.

There is no silver bullet, he said.

John Roberts

Jon Roberts, Managing Partner of TIP Strategies Inc., a consulting firm based in Austin, Texas, shared a similar view. TIP specializes in economic development strategies, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization has signed a contract with the company to help update the region’s comprehensive economic development strategies.

Roberts said he believes the indie innovation challenge concept has potential.

applause [Indiana] He said that he had done it.

According to Roberts, the difficulty of a high-tech challenge strategy is to make Indianapolis sticky enough to attract and retain the capital and talent assets that cities can build in the long run.

Indy is non-sticky, he said. Retaining a technician is very difficult.

But Roberts said other communities have achieved this, and Indianapolis has done the same with very specific steps.

As an example, he introduced the city of Austin, which has a large and growing technology sector.

Roberts said one of the key factors in Austin’s success was the creation of a professorship donated to the University of Texas at Austin. Donated professorship means that the professor in that position has access to a dedicated source of research funding from donations reserved for that purpose. As a result, it can attract federal funding, students and other faculty members who want to participate in research.

At the University of Texas at Austin, Roberts said a privileged professorship helped make Austin a hub for microprocessing activities.

He said it could also be beneficial to build connections with other communities. Austin has a relationship with Berlin, Germany. Both cities specialize in advanced manufacturing. Electric car maker Tesla is based in Austin and recently opened a factory in Berlin.

Partnering with peer communities can help each community build its own economy, especially in the era of remote work, Roberts said.You are doubling you [talent] Pool almost immediately.

