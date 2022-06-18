



Google has made it easy to multitask even when Google Meet calls are on. The company has added support for Picture in Picture (PiP) to Google Meet on Chrome. This is especially useful if you need to access a document or another site while you’re on a Google Meet call.

However, as expected, the PiP version of Google Meet is clearly a small window that doesn’t show all participants in the call. Instead, the Google Meet pop-up window shows only four callers, probably the latest speakers. This pop-up window allows you to hover over all other windows open on your desktop to continue working during a call, pull up documents, or browse other sites.

You can switch to PiP mode at any time through the call. Once the feature is available, you can activate it by right-clicking on the call and selecting PiP from the context menu.

In addition, Google will add multi-pin capabilities to your calls to help users keep more video feeds active during a call. This gives you more flexibility in how you combine people and content, and allows you to adjust your views in the way that works best for your meetings, Google explained.

Both PiP and the multi-pin feature are in Google’s extended rollout plan, so they are being rolled out gradually and it can take up to two weeks or more for everyone to get it. New features will be available to all users of Google Workspace, G Suite, and personal accounts.

Also read: You will soon be able to remove unmanageable callers from Google Meet calls and keep them out again.

Read also: Google Duo meets Google Meet and will be Google Meet later this year

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-meet-adds-picture-in-picture-mode-to-chrome-338137-2022-06-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos