The TCL 65 inch 5 Series with Google TV is a new low of $ 549.99





With the recent Amazon Prime Day announcement back on July 12th and 13th, you might think that the best deals on something like TV haven’t come yet. Certainly there are some big discounts available, but we have made some preparations for you right now.

Today, you can get the best price ever with a 65-inch TCL 5 Series TV. It has been reduced to $ 549.99 on Amazon and Best Buy. This model has Google TV for all streaming needs, which is slightly contrary to the trend of TCL sets shipped with Rokus software, but if necessary, that version is also discounted by the same $ 150. increase. The regular price is $ 699.99, and the TCL 5-Series offers a lot of value at its regular price, including support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The Google Assistant’s voice control is also built into the Google TV version, but if the microphone isn’t keen on the TV listening to that key phrase, there’s a physical switch on the back that turns it off. Ultimately, for $ 549.99, this is a lot of TVs for money and cuts its more attractive mini LED 6 series cousin by almost half.

TCL 5 series (S546, 65 inches)

The TCL 5 Series S546 features an excellent QLED panel, supports variable refresh rates, and uses the Google TV platform. It also supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HDR10 + as well as the latest 6 Series.

If you need a tablet for kids and you’re obviously thinking about your kids pro, Amazons Fire 7 Kids Pro is now half price on Best Buy and Amazon. Small tablets usually work for $ 99.99, but are available in one of four colors / designs for $ 49.99. You haven’t paid a lot of money for the technology, but in one small way, from 2019 this tablet uses a micro USB port. The new Fire 8 and Fire 10 Kids tablets have recently been upgraded with USB-C, new processors, and more RAM, but the price is below all of them. It also comes in a resilient case, like any other Amazon Kids device, and comes with a two-year warranty to cover accidental damage.

Amazon Fire7 Kids Pro

This 7-inch tablet is for children over 6 years old and comes with a reinforced case for fall protection and a 2-year warranty to cover accidental damage. It has a Micro USB port and 16GB of internal storage and can be expanded to 512GB via microSD.

Even then. Drop offers that purchase again, get one deal of MT3 profile keycaps. If you select two eligible sets from the Drops landing page and use the promotion code MT3BOGOSUMMER at checkout, the second set will be free. Many repeat designs like Dasher and Cyber ​​are offered, but there’s also the fresh face of the Lord of the Rings collection and Godspeed of designer MiTo. The latter is made of PBT, but most other sets are made of double-shot ABS. These BOGO deals are a great opportunity to stock up if you have multiple mechanical keyboards or if you want to combine two sets into one unique combination to create a custom setup. You need to make a decision and be creative by 11:59 pm PT on June 20th, but keep in mind that some sets may not ship immediately ()[カートに追加]Use the button to find the ready-to-ship note).

Drop the MT3 keycap and buy one to get one free promotion

The MT3 keycap design features a scooped up spherical top for your finger to rest on as you type. These colorful sets are for cherry style keyboard switches. Drop proposes to buy one. You can get it for free until June 20th, 11:59 pm PT / 2:59 am (ET) with the code MT3BOGOSUMMER.

Amazon trades at a daily price with 2 packs of EeroPro 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers. You can get two routers for $ 319. This saves $ 80 from the regular price. This deal usually takes place every month or so and is possible, but on Prime Day it could drop in less than a month, with the lowest amount ever seen before and after the same combo holiday of $ 299. was.

A new model of Eero router is available, but a similar two pack costs $ 499. It’s great to be future-proof, but it’s a drug that’s a little hard to swallow. In the meantime, these latest generation Eero Pro 6 routers cover up to 3,500 square feet of homes, deliver gigabit speeds, and support Wi-Fi 6. Compact, easy to set up and has excellent coverage. .. Unless you have a particularly tricky layout or very thick walls, two of these routers should be sufficient for most average-sized homes. Read our review.

Eero Pro 6 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router (2 Pack)

The Eero 6 Pro Mesh Router is designed to fill homes up to 3,500 square feet with high-speed (up to 1 Gigabit) Internet connectivity. Supports Wi-Fi 6 protocol and Zigbee connectivity for smart home devices.

More deals for the best days of the week: Woot has a USB-A to Lightning cable for iPhone and older iPads from Amazon Basics. The range ranges from $ 4.99 to $ 8.99, and the code CABLES gives you an additional $ 3 off at checkout. There are multiple colors offered, with sizes increasing by 1 foot, 3 feet, and 6 feet. Want to replace your old phone charger with a compact charger that can charge faster? You can get a 2-pack Anker 511 Nano 20W USB-C Charger in black or white for $ 21.69 (about $ 9 off). Best Buy sells the Nintendo brand SanDisk 400GB microSD for $ 79.99 ($ ​​100 off). Enough storage to expand the Nintendo Switch to fit many games. Frankly, this isn’t a better value than a SanDisk card without the Nintendo name and logo, but how many SD cards have Mario Kart’s blue shell? Woot offers discounts on Razer and SteelSeries PC accessories such as gaming mice, keyboards, mice / desk pads. You can get a Razer Gigantus v2 cross-gaming mousepad big enough to cover your desk for $ 34.99 ($ ​​15 off). It won’t be a tablecloth, probably because it makes some measurements of your space. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with the Google Assistant costs $ 24.99 (half price) at Lowes. If you just need a bedside clock with smart features like weather conditions and alarms, there’s nothing better than the simplicity of this smart clock. Read our review.Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals

