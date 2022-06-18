Is The Last of Us Remake Worth $ 70?





It may not have been a complete surprise, thanks to the leak over a year ago, but sadly, on the morning of its release, a remake of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us officially PCed to PS5 in September this year. Will appear in the release Follow. Naughty Dog’s epic PS3 action horror game remake is a visually significant step from the remastered version released in 2014 for PlayStation 4. This is because this remake is not a slightly improved port with a simple up-ress running on the PlayStation 5. Part 1, as officially called, has completely reworked the character model and environment, significantly improved textures, improved animation, provided 60 FPS performance, new accessibility features, new combat options, and at The Last of Us. We have renewed the enemy’s AI based on the work done. part 2. Great! Not only does this look much better than previous versions of the game, but it also means that the gameplay is slightly different. Or, as the marketing department likes to say, it’s dynamic. But the big question is, is the remake of The Last of Us really worth $ 70?

Confusing price points

The new textures and animations are great, but the remake of The Last of Us started on September 2nd, with another new overhaul feature that was blowbacked by the Fanza price tag, the basic version is $ 70, digital. The deluxe version is $ 80. Firefly Edition is $ 100. If you’re looking at this generation of PlayStation, it’s no shock to see this game launch at this price. This is very much in line with the launch price of almost every first-party PlayStation game on the PS5. The Demons Souls remake will be $ 70, the Returnal will be $ 70, the PS5 version of Horizon: Forbidden West will be $ 70, and the God of War Ragnarok will be $ 70 at launch. $ 70 is here to stay with most PlayStation games, whether you like it or not.

But The Last of Us, which launches for $ 70, feels a bit steep. Now, before giving my personal opinion on this, I would like to make it clear that I absolutely worship The Last of Us. The remake looks gorgeous and Im doesn’t teach you how to spend money. Or save your money! You can handle it! You are good at this! or not. Do you know. We all buy ridiculous things. The other day, I spent $ 13 on beer at the zoo, and it had a picture of a meerkat clip art. I actually bought two of them. It’s $ 26 just to grab my topic and see the half-sleeping animals.

But let’s get back to The Last of Us, which went on sale for $ 60 nearly 10 years ago. The remaster then launched $ 10 cheaper a year later. And in 2022, you can buy The Last of Us Remastered on PS5 for $ 20 or access it as part of the PlayStation Plus collection for PS Plus subscribers. So if you already have a PS5, you can play The Last of Us Remastered. I think this is a very good version of a great game, in many ways, much cheaper than $ 70.

The upgrade is impressive (so far)

To be fair, this remake is a radical visual overhaul of The Last of Us, as we’ve seen so far. Brand new character models look great, they have a coarser and more realistic texture Just look at all the wrinkles and scratches you can see in Joel right now! The developers went back and rescanned all of the original actors to capture their work and revive everything to make it feel more natural. Overall lighting is probably the most dramatic improvement here. The remake is more pop, less subdued, more contrasting, and darker levels feel more solid black and more muddy brown. The leaves that generally cover the game world look more natural and sometimes even expand. And the level geometry is reconstructed and looks more detailed.

We’ve only seen the snippets and haven’t actually experienced the game yet, but from what we can see, everything clearly feels like the next generation. Naughty Dog is one of the most technically skilled game developers working today, and it’s great to see him creating his own PS5 game that isn’t hindered by PS4. And it’s clear that much work has been done by the developers to make these leap forwards.

As for the promised gameplay improvements, it’s a bit hard to understand where they are played based on what we’ve seen so far, but Naughty Dog has the latest gameplay, improved controls, and more. And promised extended accessibility options. In particular, it’s unclear if the team has changed levels to accommodate the addition of new gameplay. There are also regular PS5 bells and whistles such as 3D audio, tactile and adaptive triggers. This means that you can feel terrible discomfort in his hands, such as a small saliva vibration as the clicker makes a swoosh and spits. yes.

There are also many implementations in The Last of Us 2, and Erie is back here to further improve her experience, including a permanent, unbreakable switchblade, a dedicated jump button, and the ability to lie face down on high grass. I’m looking forward to coming. leaf. However, some of them require redesigning the in-game environment layout, and from what we’ve seen so far, it’s not clear how much Naughty Dog has changed the actual level and mission structure. Hmm. Generally speaking, dealing with characters in The Last of Us 2 felt more natural and intuitive. It’s like hoping to end with this remake, something that the trailer doesn’t really teach.

All IGN Naughty Dog Game Reviews

Some features are left

So it’s back to that $ 70 price. We’ve talked about what this remake definitely contains, and what it does, but The Last of Us’ PS5 remake includes the popular Factions multiplayer mode from previous versions. Is certainly not included. It has a great Left Behind DLC, but if you’re looking for a Last of Us multiplayer action on your PS5, you’ll have to wait until Naughty Dog launches the recently teased standalone multiplayer Last of Us game in 2023. It’s a more ambitious project, probably where Naughty Dog wanted to invest multiplayer resources. This is a significant omission for games that cost more than versions that include faction mode. So this is definitely a shame for those who really love this mode.

But my biggest concern about why I don’t ask for a $ 70 remake of The Last of Us is that this isn’t necessarily a game that needs a remake. The original is still playing great and remakes are all the rage these days, but recent remakes such as Resident Evil 2 and Final Fantasy VII are the original because they mainly remade the game from the 90’s and remade the game from 9. A major overhaul has taken place. A few years ago, you’ll get different results. When PlayStation released the remake, Demons Souls was at least 10 years old and there was no PS4 remaster.

However, there are some fairly clear reasons why the remake is probably taking place. There may be millions of PS5 and PC owners who have never experienced this amazing game before, and when the next HBO show begins, millions more will be introduced to the universe for the first time. Will be done. It makes sense for the PlayStation to make more beautiful and more modern games available for hype, rather than directing HBO viewers to download games nine years ago.

You keep finding something to fight

So, so am I going to spend $ 70 on this remake? Well, no. Probably not. I have already experienced this game, I own multiple versions of this game, I love this game. It’s a masterpiece and thanks for all the clear work done to modernize it, but it’s still an expensive price tag for something almost completely known to me, and instead a new video You can spend that money on the gaming experience. Or the beer mentioned above at the zoo. Personally, it’s about the same game as in 2013, but I think $ 50 was the best price here because it lacks the entire multiplayer mode. The PlayStation shouldn’t pay too much attention to its $ 70 ideal and should be willing to offer a more sliding-scale experience.

But if this game is somehow new to you, well, The Last of Us is one of the best games ever. It absolutely dominates. Remakes are arguably the definitive way to play it and also serve as a great graphical showcase for your PS5 or gaming PC. New gameplay enhancements can be a bigger issue than Naughty Dog allows. So be sure to spend that $ 70 when you add them all together.

Brian Alterno is the host and producer of IGN. Follow him on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/is-the-last-of-us-remake-worth-70-bucks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos