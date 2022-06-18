Abortion search results should not direct women to fake clinics





Top line

In a letter sent Friday, 21 Democrats are asking Google’s parent company Alphabet to correct what is called a misleading search result for abortion. The trigger method guides people to a crisis pregnancy center that provides counseling against abortion.

This letter searches for abortion clinics near me in 13 states set to ban abortion if the Roe v. Wade case is overturned, and abortion pills run people by anti-abortion groups. The Alphabet is urging the alphabet to address the findings of the Digital Hates Countermeasures Center that led to 37% of the time on Google Maps and 11% of the time on Google Search.

Written by Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) And Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), The letter plans to limit the number of search results that lead people to oppose abortion to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. I am asking you to submit. Clinics, add a disclaimer when those clinics appear in search results, and provide information about Google’s attempts to provide accurate search results for health care.

Lawmakers have accused misleading results of compromising the integrity of Google’s search results and potentially endangering women’s health.

In a statement to Forbes, Google must show in-advertising disclosures that clearly indicate whether the organization that advertises on its site to those seeking information about abortion is certified through the company and offers abortion. Stated.

Amazing facts

The survey found that 28% of Google ads displayed at the top of search results are for abortion clinics.

Main background

The letter is from Politico’s two groundbreaking Supreme Court decisions to provide federal protection against abortion, the Supreme Court’s Samuel Alito, who defeats the Roe v. Wade case in 1973 and the planned parent-child relationship vs. Casey in 1992. It will arrive one month after the decision from Judge Alito is announced. Arito wrote in his proposal that Rho was so bad from the beginning that he had to be rejected. When Roe is overthrown, the legality of the abortion is entrusted to individual states, including 13 states with a trigger law that bans procedures if Roe is overthrown: Arkansas, Aidaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming. With the exception of one of those bans, Wyoming would make performing an abortion a felony punished by prison time. Parliamentarians in four more states, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, and South Carolina, have proposed banning abortions six weeks later if Law overthrows.

tangent

On Wednesday, Facebook’s parent company Meta gathered data from people searching for abortion center quasi-medical clinics, encouraged women to have an abortion, and those clinics used Facebook data to target people online through promotions. It was reported that I was able to have an abortion. policy.

References

If the Roe v. Wade case is overturned, it would be a felony to have an abortion in these states (Forbes).

Exclusive-US lawmakers are urging Google to fix abortion searches that lead women to “fake clinics” (Reuters)

Facebook and the Abortion Clinic collect very sensitive information about potential patients (obviously).

