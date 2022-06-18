Two Voice Devs and Voiceboton Google Ending Conversational Actions (Voice Apps)-Video





June 17, 2022 10:08 am

This week, Google announced that it will discontinue support for third-party conversational actions (voice apps that work with the Google Assistant) in June 2023. The introduction of Amazon Alexa and a third-party skills developer ecosystem has been aligned with conversational by Google. Action developer ecosystem. While there were many first-party native voice experiences offered by voice assistants, the two companies also wanted third parties to develop their own consumer experiences that leveraged voice assistants.

The idea was to duplicate the mobile app store model of external companies and voice assistants that increased the value of smart speakers and smart displays produced by Amazon and Google. Voice assistants, smart speakers, and voice app “marketplaces” have yet to reach consumer adoption by smartphones and their respective app stores. Google has determined that it doesn’t make sense to maintain another audio-only app store. Developers of conversational actions are encouraged to port their experiences to Android apps.

Interviews with Allen First Emberg and Mark Tucker – The End of Google’s Conversational Action

This special edition of the Voicebot Podcast introduces Allen First Emberg and Mark Tucker, active developers of conversational action and other voice app experiences. Both are well known in the voice developer community from the Two Voice Devs podcast and part of the YouTube show.

Firstenburg is a Google Assistant Google Developer Expert (GDE) as a trusted external developer with technology stack expertise. Tucker is an Amazon Alexa Champion, Samsung Bixby Premier Developer, and Senior Technical Director of RAIN Agency. Therefore, start with solid expertise to analyze this topic.

Bret Kinsella, the host of the Voicebot podcast, is also joined by Voicebot.ai headwriter Eric Schwartz. Kinsella and Schwartz interviewed Google Assistant Product Manager Rebecca Nathenson before the announcement. This access provides some unique insights into how Google sees this shift of the Google Assistant to more first-party focus in combination with enhanced support for Android apps.

Bret is the founder, CEO, and research director of Voicebot.ai. He was named Analyst and Journalist of the Year in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and is widely cited as a voice assistant and AI authority in media and academic research. He is also the host of the Voicebot podcast and the editor of the VoiceInsider newsletter.

