Google co-founder Sergey Brin divorces his wife





Google co-founder Sergey Brin is divorced from his four-year-old wife, lawyer and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan, court documents say.

According to the content of the divorce report originally reported by Business Insider, the pair is split due to irreconcilable differences.

The couple will share a daughter born in 2018. In a case filed with the California High Court in Santa Clara County in January 2022, Brin’s lawyer wrote that he was concerned that public attention surrounding divorce could endanger children. ..

“Petitioners are Google’s co-founders and one of the wealthiest and most famous tech entrepreneurs in the world. Their relationship is so close that they are very interested in the issue of dissolution and child custody. “Read one court document.” Such publicity could endanger, harass, or even abduct their underage children if details of their daily whereabouts were made publicly available. Is to put you at risk. “

Independent is seeking comments from Google and lawyers representing Mr. Brin and Mr. Shanahan.

Divorce could affect Mr. Brins’ control of Google’s stock. He holds it, even if he leaves the day-to-day management of the tech giant in 2019.

“All issues regarding the property rights or obligations of the parties are determined by confidential and binding arbitration, subject to a written agreement between the parties,” the divorce document reads.

According to insiders, Mr. Brin wants joint custody of the pair’s children and does not want to pay or receive child support.

The couple hired a privately-funded judge to facilitate the case.

In addition to affecting Google’s assets, the separation determines who manages the couple’s joint, huge Malibu real estate, Manhattan penthouses, multiple Silicon Valley homes, and a superyacht called a dragonfly. May separate other property including.

Brin first connected with Shanahan, a lawyer who founded ClearAccessIP, a patent management and evaluation company, in 2015.

It was the same year that Google executives confirmed their divorce from their first wife, 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki.

Last year, Wojcski discovered a message between Mr. Brin and a young female Google employee named Amanda Rosenberg, alerting her to a potential incident, Vanity Fair reported.

Mr. Brin does not seem to have publicly commented on the rumored trist.

Ms Rosenberg, who was part of the company’s Google Glass project, described it as an incident.

She told Telegraph that the relationship reportedly causing the crack between senior Google executives was a traumatic process.

It will turn someone over the edge. She said I was completely alone when I had to recover from the complete mental rubble.

She says the scandal led her to an attempted suicide.

Since then, she has left the tech and embarked on a comedy writing career, where he wrote the book “Thats Mental: Painfully Funny Things That Drive Me Crazy about Being Mentally Ill.”

Divorce is the latest divorce in the tech world after the marriage of both Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

