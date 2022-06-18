Here’s why you need to integrate Wrike into Google Calendar:





That is, do everything from Wrike. It’s your work hub, the task management system of your choice, and a robust tool for reporting to team leaders and managers. Would you like to integrate Wrike into Google’s suite of services to optimize your tools? You can start with Google Calendar, one of the most important tools for organizing your day.

By integrating Wrike into Google Calendar, you can increase your workload by limiting the need to constantly switch between the tools you use every day. Why this is important to you and how you can do it.

Context switching is a productivity killer

Context switching occurs when you quickly move from one task (or tool) to another. You may not be aware of how often it happens or how it affects your productivity. However, this means that routine tasks take time to perform, not to mention all sorts of deep work.

Some people forget to check Wrike

At least one person in any industry collaborates on a regular basis, spending more time on Google Calendar and other apps than Wrike.

It’s important to be aware of your organization’s biggest milestones, project task due dates, and incoming tasks. Most people check Google Calendar at least once a day, so it’s easy to convert your most important work into calendar events for everyone in your company to follow.

Manage events such as tasks

Do you religiously manage your tasks at Wrike every day? Integrate Google Calendar with Wrike to optimize your ability to stay on top of your projects.

By turning a meeting into a Wrike task, you can plan everything for the day without leaving Wrike. Additional features include all features from Wrike, including meeting questions, request changes, and more.

By connecting Wrike to Google Calendar using Project Syncs, you can achieve more with Wrike, collaborate more efficiently with people across your organization, and eliminate the need to switch tools again.

Integrating Google Calendar with Wrike using Project Syncs is quick and easy

The Project Syncs add-on for Wrike is a no-code workflow management solution that allows you to connect to Google Calendar. This allows users to seamlessly sync their Wrike tasks with their calendar. If you have a Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, or Enterprise Pinnacle plan, you can access this add-on.

As long as you are the account owner, you can enable Project Syncs in the Wrike settings.[サブスクリプション]It’s as easy as going to the panel and enabling the Project Syncs trial.

From there,[フローの作成]Simply click to start linking your Wrike project with Google Calendar and take full advantage of both tools. The details for doing this are as follows:

If you have any questions, or if you have problems connecting to your calendar, feel free to contact us.

