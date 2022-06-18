Big Tech CEO is urging Congress to oppose antitrust laws, the report said.





CEOs of tech giants Amazon, Apple, and Google have personally called on lawmakers to oppose antitrust bills that could change the way these companies do business, according to news reports.

Politico reported on Friday that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has called Senator directly and is lobbying against the American Innovation and Choice Online Act. The bipartisan bill is sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat in Minnesota, and Chuck Grassley, a Republican in Iowa. Politico quoted an anonymous source. An Amazon spokeswoman said Jasie “meets policymakers on both sides of the aisle on policy issues that could affect customers.” However, the company did not comment further.

Several media outlets reported that Google CEO Sundar Pichai plans to visit Capitol Hill directly next week to meet with the senators of both parties. One parliamentary aide, Hill, told Politico that Pichai would discuss antitrust law in other topics.

In a statement to CNET, Google spokeswoman Jose Castaeda said, “We are regularly involved with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on a variety of issues, including economic growth, small business support, immigration reform, and cybersecurity. “. “We continue to address issues related to the people and businesses that use our products.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington last week to meet with Congressmen. According to CNBC, the CEO discussed the company’s willingness to work with lawmakers on privacy law. He also talked about opposition to antitrust laws, according to Politico on Friday. Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from CNET.

High-level lobbying will take place as the Senate will vote for the American Innovation and Choice Online Act in the coming weeks, prohibiting these companies and other platforms from favoring their products and services over their competitors. I am. If passed and signed, the law marks the most meaningful changes to antitrust law in decades. It can even force changes in the way big tech companies do business and how they operate their products, even disrupting them.

For Amazon, if the bill is enacted, the company may be barred from favoring its own branded products over competitors’ products on e-commerce platforms. For Google, changes in the law may prevent Google from prioritizing its own services like Google Maps in search results. The law also prohibits Apple from preloading its own apps on the iPhone.

Tech companies oppose the bill, claiming that such laws actually reduce consumer choice and increase product prices. Amazon published a blog earlier this month condemning the bill. Google has also published a blog that criticizes the bill. Technology industry celebrities such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google have spent at least $ 34 million on antitrust advertising campaigns since January 2021, according to a Wall Street Journal report. ..

Proponents of the bill say that large technology platforms are too powerful to easily shut down small competitors. They argue that restrictions on these platforms are needed to allow SMEs to compete.

Versions of the House and Senate bills, with bicameral support, came out of the judiciary committees of both houses. The Senate version advanced earlier this year. The House bill was advanced almost a year ago, along with five other proposals aimed at curbing the power of these huge tech platforms.

In 2020, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust Law released a 450-page report concluding that Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook are using their monopoly power to curb competition. The law is also endorsed by the US Department of Commerce’s Joe Biden Justice Department.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat in New York, has not yet planned to vote on the antitrust bill.

Meanwhile, four Democrats (Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz, Oregon’s Ron Wyden, New Mexico’s Ben Ray Luzin, and Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin) sent a letter to Klobuchar this week with unintended consequences. He called for amendments to the Antimonopoly Act to prevent it. Limits a company’s ability to manage offending content.

Still, the senator said he would generally support the bill and vote for it.

