



For the first time, the XVIII Airborne Corps will partner with the Army Future Command to co-sponsor the seventh installment of the innovative series Dragon’s Lair. This next edition of the “Shark Tank” style contest will take place on August 16th in Austin, Texas.

In August 2020, the XVIII Airborne Corps, known as the U.S. Emergency Corps, will provide soldiers of all ranks across the corps with a platform to convey innovative ideas and concepts to civilian technical experts and senior military leaders. As a method, we have developed Dragon’s Lair. This new partnership with the AFC brings ideas to the forefront of the Army’s premier institutions, whose mission is to modernize and prepare for the future faster. After successfully repeating the program five times, the XVIII Airborne Corps realized that Dragon’s Lair was out of the reach of the Army and opened it up to all Pentagon members to serve more, more across the Joint Army. I decided to look for innovators and diverse ideas. The partnership with the AFC offers the opportunity to unleash new ideas for US military progress. In the past, Dragon’s Lair has adopted previously unsolicited ideas for cooling devices for body armor, algorithms for predicting building layout, apps for exceptional family programs, and armored vehicle safety systems. The next level for service members to improve them. Members of the DOD service can submit innovative ideas on the Dragon Innovation website. The user needs to create an account. This account does not require a common access card and can be used from private systems. All concepts require an explanation of the innovation and the problem being addressed. Ideas must be submitted to the site by July 24, 2022 to be considered for Dragon’s Lair 7.

