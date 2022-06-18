Sergey Brin asks court to refuse support for wife’s spouse





Photo: Kelly Sullivan (Getty Images)

Google co-founder and one of the wealthiest people on the planet, Sergey Brin (net worth: $ 93 billion), is from his upcoming ex-wife to the judge who presides over his pending divorce. We are asking you to refrain from supporting your spouse. Brin does not ask her to pay for support.

The bite comes from court filings from Brin’s divorce with lawyer and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan. The two married quietly about four years ago and had a daughter in the same year. According to insiders’ first filings with the Santa Clara Superior Court, Brin now seems to be seeking a similarly quiet divorce.

The January 6, 2022 divorce filed with the California High Court in Santa Clara County cites an irreconcilable difference as to why Brin and Shanahan are about to split, and Brin and Shanahan also said they separated in December last year. I am saying.

It’s worth noting that this wasn’t Brinz’s first rodeo. Before joining Shanahan, he had already divorced 23andMe founder Anwoikki in 2015. Wokki and Brin have been married for about eight years and already had two children. He started dating Shanahan that same year.

Looking at how Brin is worth $ 93.1 billion (!!!!) and how Shanahan is a mogul in her own rights (hiring a lawyer and running a foundation), their assets How is divided is still an open question. In filing with the court, Brin’s attorney demands the termination of the court’s ability to provide Shanahan with the support of his spouse or domestic partner, and all issues relating to the property rights or obligations of the parties are confidentially binding in writing. An agreement between the parties, noting that it will be decided by an arbitration.

What is clear is how he feels about the child they share. According to Filing, Brin seeks legal and physical co-custody rights for children, just as he shared his obligations with the children who were with Wojcski after the split.

Correction 6/17/2020, 11:10 pm ET: Earlier versions of this article incorrectly reported the type of support Sergey Brin had requested Nicole Shanahan to refuse in court. The application requires a refusal of child support for the spouse or cohabitant, not child support.

June 17, 2020, updated at 11:10 pm ET: Added new details from the original court submission and revised the story to reflect the revised information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-founder-sergey-brin-divorce-wife-child-support-1849078725 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos