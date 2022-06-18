Exporting data to Google Sheets





Export Google Sheets integration configuration data to Google Drive FAQ

[ダッシュボードのダウンロード]Tab or[レポートビルダー]To access the data from the tabs, export the CSV or link directly to Google Sheets. Setting up Google Sheets integration and exporting reports to Google Drive is easy.

Set up Google Sheets integration

To start exporting data to Google Drive, go to your dashboard[統合]Go to the tab.

The integration page has a webhook and a Google spreadsheet. To get started with Google Sheets[管理]Click.

next,[接続]Click.

A new page will ask you to connect to your Google account. If you have multiple Google accounts, it’s a good idea to choose the one you want to use for your work. Note: Anyone who has access to that Google account can also access the reports exported to Google Drive.

Select your Google account and you’ll be taken to the permissions page. ActBlue only displays, edits, creates, and deletes specific Google Drive files exported from ActBlue. ActBlue does not share these Google Drive files with other users or access other data from your Google Account.[許可]Click to continue setting up the integration.

When you log in to your Google account, you will be redirected to ActBlue’s Google Sheets page to complete the integration.

If you need to disconnect your Google Sheets, go back to this page[切断]Please click on the. Reports exported to Google Drive will not be lost.

Export data to Google Drive

After performing the above steps, you will be able to export the data from your download page or report builder page directly to Google Drive as a Google spreadsheet. On any of these pages[エクスポート],[Googleスプレッドシート]Click in the order of.

Next, at the bottom of the page[最近のレポート]The report is displayed below. Once the report is generated (it can take seconds or minutes, depending on the size)[Googleスプレッドシートで表示]Click.

Go to your new Google Sheets and save it to Google Drive. You can edit the data, change the title, and share it directly with others in Google Sheets. Note: These changes do not reflect ActBlue data.

Frequently Asked Questions What data do you get from Google when you set up Google Sheets integration?

ActBlue only displays, edits, creates, and deletes specific Google Drive files exported from ActBlue. ActBlue does not share these Google Drive files with other users or access other data from your Google Account.

Who can see my ActBlue data in Google Sheets?

You must be logged in to the Google tab to set up Google Sheets integration. Anyone who has access to that Google account can access the ActBlue report on Google Drive.

Downloading the data as a Google spreadsheet will take you to the wrong Google account. How can I fix this?

If you accidentally connect to the wrong Google account, or if you need to change the Google account to which the integration is connected, you will need to disconnect and reconnect. Rest assured that reports you have already exported to Google Drive will not be lost.

Does editing a Google spreadsheet exported from ActBlue change the data in the ActBlue dashboard?

No! When you export your data to Google Sheets, the edits you make there do not affect your ActBlue data.

How do I share ActBlue data after exporting it to Google Sheets?

Once your data is stored in Google Sheets, you need to manage your sharing settings in Google Sheets / Google Drive.

If I manage multiple ActBlue accounts, do I need to link to Google Sheets individually for each?

yes. You need to link to Google Sheets for each entity and each account. Therefore, you need to link to your Google Account multiple times, once for each entity.

Google Sheets is a trademark of Google LLC.

