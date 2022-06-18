Natalie Stingerin elected new chair of MSE





Natalie Stingelin was elected as the next chair of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE). Stingelin has been a faculty member of the Faculty of Engineering since 2016 and has been co-appointed with MSE in the Faculty of Chemistry and Biomolecular Engineering. She will start her new role on August 1st.

Natalie is an innovator with a bold vision for the future. These qualities are world-renowned researchers and, in addition to her ongoing efforts to increase engineering diversity, are the best choice for leading MSE and the Southern Company, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering. Said Raheem Beyah, chair of the. As she begins this new chapter in her career at Georgia Institute of Technology, she is excited to continue partnering with Natalie.

Stingelin is a highly regarded researcher in the fields of polymer physics, functional soft matter, organic electronics and photonics, and bioelectronics. She received the 2022 Georgia Tech Outstanding Achievement in Research Innovation Award. She is the director of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Center for Organic Photonics and Electronics and is the initiative leader of the Materials Research Institute.

According to Stingelin, it is an honor to be the next chair of the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering. He is very much looking forward to working closely with students, faculty and staff to foster and foster an inclusive and influential MSE community. It also revolutionizes materials science education as it provides innovative science and engineering, strengthens relationships with other schools and universities throughout the campus, and embraces the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of our field. I am excited to promote school excellence by helping.

Stingelin is a Fellow of the Materials Research Society and the UKs Royal Society of Chemistry. In 2021, she was elected a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). This is an honor given to the highest level academic inventors. NAI acknowledged that Stingelins is a major contributor to polymer physics and organic electronics and photonics. This includes advances in new strategies that enable the processing and design of soft electronics with unique functional properties, such as organic semiconductors and inorganic / organic hybrid materials, as well as her work in creating innovative device architectures. It will be.

In 2021, she was awarded the French-British Award by the French Chemistry Association and the Royal Chemistry Association of the United Kingdom. That same year, she also received the prestigious Suffrage Science Award in engineering and physical sciences. She was one of twelve women selected by her colleagues for outstanding scientific research, communication work, and support for women in STEM.

Stingelin was awarded the Chaire Internationale Assoccie from the Excellence Initiative at Universitde Bordeauxin 2017 and the Rosenhain Medaland Prize from the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining in 2014.

His career at Stingelins includes six years at Imperial College London, as well as positions at the Philips Institute and the University of Cambridge in the Netherlands.

She is the successor to Naresh Taddani, who resigned as chairman ten years later and returned to the undergraduate school. Since MSE was founded in 2010, the school has been consistently ranked among the top material programs nationwide by the US News & World Report. The program is ranked 4th in the undergraduate and 7th place in the graduate program.

We thank Naresh for his leadership and guidance at MSE. Beya said he has been instrumental in developing young programs into national leaders. He is also grateful to the MSE Search Advisory Board, led by Christa Walton and attended by faculty, staff and students. The group identified and interviewed a diverse pool of candidates to enable MSE and its leadership team to transition seamlessly at the start of the fall semester.

