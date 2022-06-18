Limited edition Pagani Huayra Kodarunga long tail announced





Italian bespoke manufacturer Pagani announced a limited edition Huayra Codalunga just months before the brand’s next-generation “C10” hypercar debuted.

More than a decade after the nameplate debuted, Italian hypercar maker Pagani has replaced the cover of the Huayra Codalunga Special Edition with a “long tail” rear end. This is limited to just five examples.

Born from the imagination of two respected Pagani owners, the long-tailed Huayra Codalunga Italian was born as a one-off special edition before it evolved into a handful of production examples.

But before you get too excited, five € 7 million hypercars ($ AU11,101,000) are already sold out.

Owners lucky enough to get the special edition will receive an extended Huayra for the 1960s Italian Le Mans race car and coach sports car.

It also gets a revised front fascia with a wide, unbroken grill. Underneath the lengthened rear deck lid is the latest version of the twin-turbo V12 engine supplied by the Huayras 6.0-liter AMG, which currently outputs 617kW / 1100Nm.

The fine-tuned powertrain is fitted with a new ceramic-coated titanium exhaust system weighing just 4.4 kg. In fact, the entire car weighs only 1280 kg.

The Pagani Grandi Complicazioni Special Project Team has been working on the project for the past five years in consultation with the car consignors. We paid close attention to the details to ensure that we met the specific requirements of our two energetic clients.

Great attention has also been paid to the interior, which is decorated in neutral and matte shades. Almost all surfaces in the cabin are decorated with a leather finish, accented with two-tone leather and matt aluminum.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga will be introduced when the brand begins its transition to the next generation hypercar, now codenamed C10. The Pagani C10 will debut on September 12, 2022.

