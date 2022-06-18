Showcase Cinemas sends Sox toys into space to commemorate the release of the Lightyear movie — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





In this movie, Socks act as a companion to Buzz’s loyal robots, facilitating emotional transitions after spending time on space missions.

The toys mentioned above were launched from the Shepherds Peak District, traveled at a speed of about 250mph, and ascended into space beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.

After the flight, the socks parachuted back to Earth and landed in Spalding, Lincolnshire.

Lightyear, now showing in showcases and other cinemas across the UK, follows Buzz Lightyear after being trapped on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years away from Earth.

The problem is complicated by the arrival of his enemy, Zurgu, as Buzz with socks tries to find a way home.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager of Showcase Cinema, said: Following the iconic characters that have become loved by families around the world, the new Lightyear movie promises to be a favorite of the year.

To celebrate this, we wanted to do something from this world, so what’s a better way than sending a toy version of socks infinitely and beyond?

We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our cinema. In his own origin story, you can see one of our favorite anime characters on the big screen.

Space travel toys are now available to the general public.

To apply, simply visit Showcase Cinemas UK’s Facebook page, find your Sox contest post, and tag your comments with sidekick.

