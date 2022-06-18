Demanding digital twins-Hindu





Remote site monitoring with AI, Internet of Things sensors, and drones presents real-world virtual replicas, improving time and efficiency

Technology has involved us in everything we do. The real estate sector is also showing digital penetration. Technologies such as virtual reality (VR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are streamlining the business of real estate players while bringing value to developers, investors, and occupants.

Traditionally, the Indian construction sector is relatively slow to incorporate technology. However, pandemics have accelerated the adoption of technology in all aspects of construction. Remote work during a pandemic, labor shortages, and growing social distances have made digital construction and operation absolutely necessary. Remote site monitoring and digital project planning tools have become essential to ensure on-time delivery and smooth functionality at construction sites.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology and drone-based site research enable architects, site engineers, and project managers to work together to monitor construction and make real-time decisions to avoid budget overruns. ..

The BIM workflow also leverages prefabricated HVAC components to reduce manufacturing waste and streamline on-site installation. All of these innovative technologies are slowly revolutionizing the project management process and becoming paperless.

BIM is used not only for building design and construction, but also for operation and maintenance that incorporates a digital twin strategy. A digital twin is a virtual replica of a physical building and all related technologies, systems, equipment, and sensors. By using digital twins to create a complete virtual model of the building, facility managers have access to real-time information about critical systems to help predictive maintenance of equipment. BIM technology can provide facility managers and investors with quantifiable and actionable insights. Digital twins use overlapping technologies such as AI and IoT sensors to collect data, create scenarios, and see how building systems can react and improve operational efficiency. increase.

The implementation of BIM has been well received in countries such as the United Kingdom, Singapore, and many European countries as the government encourages more adoption. India is still lagging behind in adopting BIM due to the lack of access to skilled professionals, the high cost of adopting BIM and the lack of some government obligations. However, the benefits of adopting BIM, such as increased productivity at your site, can outweigh the costs associated with deploying technology.

Property tour

AI and machine learning algorithms support the entire construction process, from planning, design, construction to maintenance. The application of Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality (AR / VR) is still in its infancy in the construction industry, but may be widely adopted in the future. AR allows site engineers to automate measurements at the site during construction and compare them to architectural drawings to find inconsistencies. AR / VR can offer property tours to showcase the final product, even before construction begins.

Drones and scanning technologies that use thermal sensors, infrared cameras, and geospatial data can use real-time information to generate 3D models and improve site surveillance. This replaces direct on-site inspections and provides information on the amount of inventory available on-site, enabling better raw material procurement decisions. Scanning techniques can detect deviations from architectural drawings. Improve the safety of construction sites by accessing areas that may be dangerous to field workers.

Sustainability obligations

The integration of BIM and energy performance is essential to achieving sustainability throughout the useful life of the building. This includes collecting information on energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption, generated construction waste, and the recyclability of construction waste. As ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) reporting standards are implemented globally, companies will need to navigate and prepare for new sustainability reporting obligations. Unsustainable buildings face the risk of obsolescence and may receive price discounts.

Throughout the real estate industry, many start-ups offer relevant technology solutions. As ESG report compliance becomes more stringent, we see a surge in innovation. More architectural plans and blueprints will incorporate sustainability into the system to build efficiency. The real estate sector is finally beginning to shift to increased adoption, but the pace depends on the maturity of the technology and the perception of benefits between developers and investors.

The writer is India’s CEO and Managing Director of Korea’s Asian Market Development.

