Google and 11 UK companies establish a high-tech employer consortium





Technology giant Google and 11 UK employers such as the BBC, BT Group, Deloitte, John Lewis Partnership, and NatWest have come together to form an employer consortium.

The Employer Consortium approves Google Career Certificates, taking into account those who have completed them for the relevant technical position.

Google has also partnered with groups such as the Department for Work and Pensions, Princes Trust, and the National Autistic Society to offer an additional 10,000 scholarships to help people find employment in the digital sector.

This was announced at an event with Education Minister Nadim Zahawi during London Tech Week.

Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak said: The technology sector will play a vital role in the economy of the future, and the government has invested $ 3.8 billion in this parliament to give businesses access to the skills and talents they need to stay prosperous. ..

Google certifications are considered equivalent to standard level 4 certifications and cover data analysis, digital marketing, IT support, project management, and user experience design.

The course is accessible from the online learning platform Coursera and lasts 3-6 months to complete.

Ruth Porat, SVP and CFO of Google and Alphabet, looks forward to more companies from all over the UK joining the consortium and continuing to support the success of UK job seekers.

According to Google, 78% of graduates have influenced their careers since issuing the certificate in the UK last year.

Earlier this week, Google announced 40 European black-led tech startups invested by the 3 million Black Founders Fund, 26 of which are based in the United Kingdom.

Last month, Google was launched by a British competition watchdog over the advantages of online advertising and faced a proceeding over the use of DeepMinds NHS data.

