Chile’s innovative approach to feeding children





Alonso Basquez, a food engineering student, cut and processed Kochayuyo seaweed on June 17, 2022, in a laboratory at the University of Chile in Santiago, before putting it in a 3D printer.

These are 3D printed food nutrition that Chilean nutrition experts want to revolutionize the food market, especially for children: some dehydrated “kochayuyo” seaweed, some instant mashed potatoes and hot water. It is an ingredient of a high-priced menu.

With a modern twist on the traditional usage of 3D food printers and Kochayuyo, Roberto Remus, a common alga in Chile, New Zealand and the South Atlantic, a professor at the University of Chile and a few students nourish. The edible numbers they want their kids to like to eat.

A Pokemon figure, or any kind of animal you can imagine, is sent to a 3D printer with a gelatinous mixture, and after 7 minutes the food is “printed”.

“We are looking for different people, fun people … sight, color, taste, taste, smell,” Remus told AFP.

But he emphasized that the main focus is on nutritional content. “The product needs to be very nutritious for people, but it also needs to be delicious,” he said.

3D food printers are expensive and cost between $ 4,000 and over $ 10,000, but Lemus wants them to go down and reach more people as technology advances.

This technology has evolved in the culinary sector of dozens of countries, and 3D food printers are used in the design of food products such as sweets and pasta.

NASA has already tested it in 2013 with the idea of ​​expanding the variety of foods that astronauts eat in space.

In a laboratory at the University of Chile in Santiago, food engineer Roberto Remus is showing a sample of a candy for children made from Kochayuyo seaweed and rice flour.

Superpower algae

Chile is one of the leading ingredients in coastal cuisine and is making progress with the Kochayuyo seaweed, which is rich in amino acids, minerals and iodine. Alonso Basquez, a 25-year-old graduate student, is the subject.

Young researchers take dehydrated kochayuyo, cut it, grind it to make kochayuyo powder, and mix it with instant mashed potato powder.

Next, add boiling water to the mixture to create a gelatinous, slimy substance that is supplied to the printer.

“I decided to use rice flour for potatoes, which have a lot of starch. Combining these raw materials, starch and alginate kochayuyo, creates a sense of stability in 3D printing,” he said, waiting for the printer. Creates a Pikachu figure of about 2 cm (a little less than 1 inch), mashed potatoes, and the taste of the sea.

The project started two years ago and is still in its infancy, but it aims to bring ingredients such as edible flowers and dyes to the menu to make it more attractive to children.

