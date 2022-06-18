Florida at the forefront of technology work, growth and innovation





I enjoy writing about Florida. It’s great to live and work here for 25 years.

There’s nothing against my old home, like Houston, Dothan, Atlanta, or the summer in Los Angeles, but I like the time I spend in Gainesville and Tallahassee.

When I got a job at Aegis as an account executive in 2006, I didn’t hear much of the talk that Florida was at the forefront of technology. The times have certainly changed. Now you hear Florida being regularly mentioned in national conversations about innovation, work and everything technology.

Sunshine State isn’t just about cool technology-themed events like Launch Tally and Miami Tech Week. Our state is leading the country in opening new technology companies, with Texas and California aside.

In 2021, Florida added 2,715 technology companies.

As people leave New York and California (a high-tech hotspot), our population continues to grow, supplying the workforce and entrepreneurs needed to keep this growth sustainable. Last year, nearly 400,000 California residents left the state and were here in Florida. Added over 200,000 new residents

California is big sur and the overall temperature is low, but there’s everything else to make it a better choice for living and running our state.

Why Florida? Property tax reduction, business-friendly state government, reduction of living expenses.

I remember attending the event here last year. Hosted by celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian, a New Yorker.

Zakarian said in his speech that he had just left New York and would not come back. He said he decided to move his family to Tampa because the school in New York was closed (and his restaurant was closed). He also prepared a great meal for the event.

You can read more about him and his wife here.

Jeffrey Zakaria, a Florida celebrity chef who has a table at the Tallahassee Community College Cleaver and Cork event.

With a little brake, Florida isn’t the new Silicon Valley yet. California is still the king of the country and the top of our list of technical jobs (with 1.4 million jobs in the technical sector). Texas is second.

But we are catching up and becoming part of the conversation.

Tallahassee has even been named one of the Top 20 Technology Towns in the United States by the Computing Technology Industry Association.

Speaking of the capital, I checked in with my friend James Taylor, CEO of the Florida Technology Council, to hear about his recent success in Florida’s technology sector.

Our South Florida technology explosion has happened for many reasons. COVID is absolutely one of these factors, not only because the technique was the answer to remote work, but also because of the new technique for treating and tracking viruses.

Most of our growth has come as a result of the transition. Governor Ron DeSantis has decided to keep Florida open for business while other states and countries are closed. As a result, companies flooded Florida.

Mayor (Francis) Suarez is a marketing machine and is still a marketing machine. I don’t think the guy took a day off talking about or promoting Miami. More importantly, he hit the invitation story by asking how I could help. The company reacted.

At the same time, the Florida Technology Council and Enterprise Florida have stepped up their call for action, providing thousands of national and international entrepreneurs and business owners with interactive zoom events.

The foundation was laid by technical leaders such as South Florida Tech Hub and South Florida’s eMerge Americas, and with promotion from the state’s highest level, it was the perfect formula for growth.

Innovation is again in the news in the northern part of our state. The technology company Applied Fiber is attracting attention for its synthetic fiber tension systems. NASA and Northrop Grumman sought out them as partners 13 years ago and helped build the James Webb Telescope about a month away from sharing the first images from deep space.

I spoke in a panel with Richard Campbell, CEO of Applied Fiber, at the conference. He was very pleased to make our company sound innovative with their large global companies (our footprint is solid and everything, but not so large / global). Not).

Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Conference 2019 Panel, Richard Campbell / Applied Fiber CEO, Cotton Colors CEO / Laura Johnson, and myself and moderator Sue Dick, Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce CEO / President.

Revenue Florida is ripe for continued growth and innovation.

All you need is hundreds of thousands of new tech jobs and a franchise at Big Sur’s Nepente Restaurant. Defeat California in every way.

Let the sunshine state live longer and toast to Nepente.

___

Blake Dowling is the CEO of Aegis Business Technologies, the host of the Biz & Tech podcast and the author of Professional Distanced.He can reach at [email protected]..

