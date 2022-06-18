Penn State World Campus Wins Google Cloud Education 2021 Customer Award





Penn State World Campus Awards from Google Cloud for Artificial Intelligence Virtual Assistants Developed to enable Academic Advising Offices to respond more efficiently to questions from online learners and future students I won the award.

In 2020, Penn State World Campus implemented a virtual assistant as a better way for a team of 50 academic advisors to serve more than 12,000 undergraduate students. AI automates the response of advisors to their daily questions, giving students more time for advisors to work with them.

Dawn Coder, Senior Director of Academic Advising and Student Disability Services at Penn State World Campus, said Virtual Assistant will respond to specific situations when someone sends an email to a common inbox in the office. Said that he was trained to do.

Advisors can use or edit the response generated by the Virtual Assistant to respond personally.

Virtual assistants are almost 90% accurate. Academic advisors saved an average of 45 minutes per query, saving about 650 minutes for staff to redirect to the needs of more professional or time-consuming students within three months.

According to Coder, we are proud to receive the Google Cloud Customer Award from the educational institution for demonstrating innovative thinking, outstanding technology and transformation. With the addition of a user-friendly interface and AI, teams can respond to more inquiries in less time, streamline current and future student response, and improve team efficiency.

According to Coder, the goal is to continue training virtual assistants in more situations that advisors may encounter.

The Google Cloud Customer Awards program runs annually and winners are selected through an independent screening process. Criteria include technological complexity, cloud transformation and innovation, and quantifiable metrics.

According to Kirsten Kliphouse, President of Google Cloud for North America, the Google Cloud Customer Awards are an opportunity to recognize the industry’s most innovative, technologically advanced and innovative cloud deployments built on the platform around the world. .. We would like to congratulate Penn State World Campus for receiving this award and serving as an industry innovator.

Implementing AI to assist academic advice staff is one way Penn State World Campus seeks to provide undergraduates with a high-quality online learning experience.

Find out more about online learning at one of the more than 175 degree programs offered through the Penn State World Campus.

