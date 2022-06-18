European Grand Privacy Experiment Gets Gentleman C





Four years ago, Europe passed its groundbreaking privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation. At the CEPA Twitter Live event, panelists gave it a mixed verdict.

European law has set global benchmarks, stimulated the spread of similar privacy laws, and stimulated initiatives from Brazil to India. Within Europe, it has created a genuine common privacy standard. On June 16th and 17th, 2022, policymakers met at a major meeting in Brussels and issued a report card.

At best, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) gets Gentleman C. Analysts say the flaws remain, plagued by the failure to impose strong restrictions on tech companies’ data collection and their weak enforcement. European regulators rarely file proceedings under the new law, with Irish regulators overseeing the largest US companies such as Google and Facebook being particularly criticized. For most European consumers, the biggest change is the surge in annoying cookie pop-up requests, which requires a click to accept tracking.

I’ve seen privacy laws skyrocket around the world [inspired by GDPR]Ivana Bartoletti, Global Chief Privacy Officer, India’s IT giant Wipro, said. At the same time, there are serious structural problems with European law, including enforcement.

There is controversy over the impact on consumer privacy. For Bartoletti, the GDPR has succeeded in transforming data protection into a fundamental right. Without it, the individual remains largely unprotected. In some specific situations, especially in Dutch proceedings against TikTok, the GDPR protects consumer privacy.

However, for others, the GDPR remains a fatal flaw. Ari Waldman, a professor of law and computer science at Northeastern University, explains that companies can continue to collect data as long as they have the consent of consumers. In almost all cases, this consent is formal. Companies perform their own audits and self-verify compliance with vague standards. Wise legal counsel can bypass these compliance requirements, and the largest tech companies have direct access to users to facilitate consent. In contrast, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggle to reach their customers only through the platform.

GDPR is a structural failure, Waldman said. That compliance procedure is easily adopted to achieve corporate goals. It justifies data extraction.

At a conference in Brussels, European data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewirowski agreed with some of these criticisms. He proposed giving pan-European regulators a major enforcement role and reducing the responsibilities of domestic regulators.

GDPR imposes constraints on small entities, but often does not affect large ones, “says Wiewirowski. Large companies, thanks to their resources [a] It further expands their lack of strong enforcement and their advantage over small competitors.

In contrast, the prediction that the GDPR will promote the wedge of US-Europe relations has proven unfounded. After the European Court of Justice ruled against the Privacy Shield on July 16, 2020, U.S. surveillance of European data transmitted across the Atlantic said it violated the GDPR, and both sides provided a solution. I tried to find it. This spring, US President Joe Biden and EU President Ursula von der Leyen announced Privacy Shield 2.0. Since then, a bipartisan privacy bill has been passed by the US Congress. The United States is beginning to understand the requirements for how to meet the GDPR guidelines set by the European Courts, said Eduardo Ustaran, a partner at Hogan Lovells International LLP.

Twitter panelists agreed that the GDPR needs reform, but not to that extent. For Waldman, the only effective solution is a new law to limit or terminate the collection and use of data by businesses. For Ustaran, such a solution, as we know it, means the end of the Internet, a fatal blow to the tech industry and unacceptable economic costs.

Other proposals have been found to be less disruptive. High fines aren’t enough to crack down on technical breaches, Waldman said. Technical leaders such as Metas Mark Zuckerberg are held criminally liable and must risk imprisonment. Another improvement proposed by Bartoletti involves creating a law to protect vulnerable groups rather than considering privacy on an individual basis.

Given the GDPR’s mixed report card, the best solution to protecting privacy puts privacy in a wide range of attempts to protect users online, and privacy protection is consumer law, antitrust law, and human rights law. Is to put in. The GDPR itself remains inadequate.

Grace Endrud is an intern at the CEPAs Digital Innovation Initiative.

Bill Echikson is the director of CEPA’s Digital Innovation Initiative, editing bandwidth.

