Google’s data plan in Saudi Arabia puts lives at risk: Activists | Middle East | News and Analysis of Arab World Events | DW





Saudi Arabia does not always have a positive track record when it comes to digital spies.

In 2018, the national government reportedly used the infamous spy software Pegasus for devices belonging to the family of Saudi Arabian dissident Jamal Khashoggi. He was killed that year in a horrific assassination allegedly organized by his own government.

In 2019, two former Saudis from Twitter in the United States were charged with revealing critics of the Saudi government using a popular social media platform.

And last year, a Saudi aid worker who was joking about the government using his Twitter account was imprisoned for 20 years. His case is believed to be related to the government’s invasion of Twitter.

And then there’s Google. Online giants have the world’s most popular search engines and the most used web-based email services. As part of the US company Alphabet Inc., Google regularly boasts of how carefully it protects your data. However, there were also some notable break-ins with authoritarian leaders.

China problem

When the company first introduced a search engine to the Chinese market in 2006, it was criticized by activists for censoring search results that were critical of the Chinese government.

Then, between 2009 and 2010, Google “has been the target of a widespread hacking attack known as Operation Aurora, targeting everything from Google’s intellectual property to the Gmail account of Chinese human rights activists,” Science Publishing said. The thing MIT Technology Review reported.

After that, Google withdrew from the Chinese market. Nonetheless, U.S. companies have abandoned a secret project coded Dragonfly, a search engine specially created for China that excludes results on human rights, democracy, religion, and political protests. It was in 2019 that I confirmed it publicly.

Despite past challenges, Google still has a presence in China today, primarily working with local partners to serve it.

Currently, Google wants to set up a “cloud region” in Saudi Arabia.

Given the two parties involved, the reaction from human rights groups and advocates of digital privacy was not surprising.

A 2021 letter signed by 31 human rights groups, including the Oxford Internet Institute Amnesty International, said: “This disturbing new step by Google is more power for the Saudi Arabian government to further promote human rights violations at this cloud center. It raises concerns that it may be possible to take advantage of it. ” , And Human Rights Watch.

“Saudi Arabia’s cloud center will endanger lives,” Laura Okkonen of Access Now, the online rights organization behind the campaign, told DW.

Activist investor

Recently, a group of Access Now-backed activists submitted a resolution at the annual meeting of Google’s parent company Alphabet on June 1 to allow Google investors to vote on Saudi’s controversy.

The proposal requires Google to “trust a report assessing the location of Google cloud data centers in countries with serious human rights concerns.”

Data centers employ a variety of physical security measures to prevent intruders

Over 57% of independent shareholders at the meeting voted for a resolution adopted earlier this month, but Google management surpassed them in voting rights and the resolution was rejected.

When answering DW’s inquiries, Google didn’t address the topic directly. The company has sent an online link to its blog post since December 2021 announcing the advancement of its Saudi Arabian data center in Dammam.

The political issues of setting up a data center in Saudi Arabia are clear. But what are the technical concerns about what is known as a cloud service?

Today, more private and business users are using the “cloud” to operate their online devices. This basically means that your data, such as photos, documents, music, emails, and other messages, is stored somewhere other than your computer or phone in front of you. Software that can play music and post images is running on a large computer elsewhere. Just access using the internet.

The “cloud region” is really just a euphemism for the place where all the other computers are, called the data center.

Google, the US technology giant, is one of the three leading cloud service providers in the world.Others are Amazon and Microsoft

business chance

Until recently, Saudi Arabia was lagging behind cloud services, but industry insiders say Saudi Arabia is now seen as a major new opportunity. Of the three largest cloud operators in the world today, Google could be the first to set up a data center. The other major players are Amazon and Microsoft. Alibaba in China already has two data centers in Saudi Arabia.

When it comes to technology, there are several ways outsiders can access information in the data center, said Bjrn Scheuermann, research director at the Alexander von Humboldt Institute for Internet Society.

There is only one hack. However, as Scheuermann pointed out, “hacking can occur anywhere, by its very nature, as it usually occurs remotely.” Therefore, it doesn’t matter if the data center is in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia allegedly spy on the family of the murdered dissident Jamal Khashoggi

Unique to Saudi Arabia can be a physical breach in the data center. “If someone marches there and physically accesses the hardware, it’s often very difficult and we can’t guarantee that the data will be protected,” Scheuermann explained.

Data centers tend to have strict security. However, critics warned that employees entering the center would need to be scrutinized and could otherwise be pressured to extract data.

When authorities request data by legal means, they raise more concerns than physical violations of the center. “For example, by a court order that data must be handed over,” Scheuermann continued. “The government says these servers are on our territory and are subject to our legal system. Authoritarian systems are legal when your physical assets are on state territory. Defense against orders is quickly reaching its limits. “

According to Saudi Arabian law?

Google’s website has several pages on how to handle requests for user information from the government. It takes several steps and provides a report every 6 months showing the number of requests received and the number of positive responses. (There are no current statistics for Saudi Arabia.)

Google also emphasizes compliance with local law.

This is a Saudi issue, and Access Now’s Middle East policy manager, Marwa Fatafta, told DW that “Saudi Arabia’s Internet regulation laws are vague and ripe for exploitation.”

The country’s new data protection legislation, which will come into force early next year, does not allow data collectors to disclose personal data unless required by the government, for example for security purposes.

Saudi Arabia is a monarchy run by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a defactor leader (left).

The national legal system is overseen by the Saudi monarchy. “With such an authoritarian system, it’s hard to imagine how Google and individuals can challenge the government,” Fatafta said.

It also includes Saudi Arabia’s 2007 Cybercrime Act. Google may be required to block or remove content that violates the law and then notify Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications regulators. “Saudi cybercrime law is one of the most oppressive laws in the region,” says Fatafta.

Using the “cloud” is actually a matter of trust, research director Scheuermann told DW. After all, you store your personal or professional data in a company that may seemingly have access to it. In most cases, companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are careful not to do so because of the potential for serious public backlash and large fines, he said.

“But in essence, you are in their hands,” Scheuermann said. “You need to trust them to comply with legal restrictions, and these restrictions will not go against you.”

Editor: Stephanie Burnett

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/google-cloud-plans-in-saudi-arabia-risk-lives/a-62169467 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos