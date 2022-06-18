Republicans split over efforts to crack down on Big Tech





In the current political situation in the United States, there are few problems that can be a common cause for Democrats and Republicans in Congress. But if there is one policy area where political willpower exists for important bipartisan legislation, that area is definitely Big Tech. Over the years, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have repeatedly opposed the oligopolistic trends of Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook, with all four giants promoting competition and protecting consumers from exploitation. I have claimed to be in violation of the Antimonopoly Act for the purpose of doing so. This shared complaint has, at least, brought together some of Congress’s most unlikely allies, who can agree that too few companies in the tech world have too much power. rice field.

One of the reasons these weird partnerships have come true is that Big Tech isn’t directly mapped to the traditional left and right lines. The technologies that underpin Big Tech, such as cloud computing and algorithmic sorting, are barely understandable to the average person, and lawmakers have little material to push a clear political agenda. Some conservatives suspiciously claim that Big Tech is “censoring” the right-wing voice. However, there is still a great deal of disagreement among Republicans as to whether the issue of “censorship” can actually be improved by strengthening antitrust laws.

This was highlighted on Tuesday in a Fox News editorial published by Senator Rand Paul (Kentucky), a libertarian conservative known for his relatively unorthodox political views. In it, Paul casts doubt on the financial prudence of breaking up Big Four and calls on his fellow Republicans to uphold the party’s known free market ideals.

“Many of my colleagues share my anger with major tech companies, [over censorship], They do not share my free market principles. Instead, the bipartisan enthusiasm for revenge has influenced the antitrust crusade against Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Twitter, “he wrote. It robs consumers of the innovations that only free market competition can offer. “

Related: Amazon, Facebook, and other tech giants paid nearly $ 100 billion less tax than they claimed: Analysis

To support his claim, Paul argues that consumers will benefit from Big Tech’s popular business tactic called “vertical integration.” As an example, Paul quotes Apple. “Apple not only manufactured the iPhone, but also acquired AuthenTec, which developed a fingerprint ID sensor that unlocks the device. Apple also sells its products in its retail stores. Like McDonald, Apple has We use vertical. Integration allows us to ensure product quality and return savings to consumers. “

Want a daily summary of all the news and commentary that the salon has to provide? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

At first glance, it’s easy to see why vertical integration benefits consumers. Consumers do not have to do the painstaking task of purchasing all the components and services that come with the iPhone on their own. However, many of Paul’s Republican colleagues want to make it much harder to maintain Apple’s model, simply buying a small tech company and incorporating that innovation into their product line. Claims to be engaged in competitive practices.

Senator Josh Hawley, Missouri, has introduced the “21st Century Trustbusting Act,” a bill that “prohibits all mergers and acquisitions by companies with a market capitalization of more than $ 100 billion.” Hurley’s measures specifically ban “vertical” mergers and will affect more than 150 major companies, including Apple and Amazon. “Amazon should dissolve,” he said in a press release last year. “No company should be able to control e-commerce, privilege their products, and control the cloud on the same platform.”

Related: Not all businesses have “awakened”: At Big Tech, your boss wants you to shut up about politics

Hurley’s bill is fueled by a predominant belief among antitrust advocates. Competition is good because it forces companies to continually improve their products and maximize consumer well-being in the process.

“It’s basically whether consumers can choose another option if they’re not happy with a particular product,” Charlotte Slaiman, director of competition policy at Public Knowledge, told Salon in an interview. “”[Companies] I want to do better to retain customers. If they see them losing their customers, they will change their behavior to provide better products. “

For Paul, that general feeling may be true. However, he argues that increased government oversight will negatively impact the innovations that can result from controversial acquisitions. “Yesterday’s innovation is likely hampered by today’s antitrust proposals,” he wrote. “For example, Microsoft purchased Forethought, which enables PowerPoint improvements. In 2005, Google purchased a failed dating website called YouTube, a video sharing platform accessed by more than 2 billion users each month. Assisted in the conversion to. There was a threat of antitrust litigation. If more powerful, these acquisitions and innovations might never have taken place. “

Indeed, there is lively debate among experts as to whether technology mergers and acquisitions can lead to innovation. But as the debate intensifies, many Republicans in Congress are already aiming to crack down on spectacular proportions.

Related: Personal data is not a “new oil”, but a way to manipulate capitalism

In January of this year, the Senate Judiciary Committee launched the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a non-discrimination bill that prevents companies such as Google and Facebook from using the platform to penalize competitors’ products and services. .. The bill, endorsed by Senator Charles Ernest Grassley, Iowa and Senator Cynthia Lumms, Wyoming, targets at least 50 major companies in the technology industry. In February, the same committee passed the “Open App Markets Act”. This is a bill co-sponsored by Senator Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee, that restricts companies such as Apple and Google from giving preferential treatment to their apps. ..

That said, Republicans aren’t completely in sync with which bill, if any, should eventually reach the president’s desk.

When Republican lawmakers tried to push anti-technical bills one after another in the House of Representatives last June, there was disagreement over whether the bill was taking the right approach.

“I think the premise that big things are bad, or that we need a law that defines that a company is treated differently just because it has grown to a certain value, is essentially a bad law,” R- Calif Rep. Darrell Issa said. I told Hill at that time. “And I was looking forward to the markup that I think should claim some of that change.”

Related: Both Republicans and Democrats want to disband Big Tech. Can it really happen?

Meanwhile, Republican Kevin McCarthy and Republican Jim Jordan have accused the legislation as democratic powers who failed to address concerns about “censorship.”

“The Republican plan to confront Big Tech will be unaffected by anything other than efforts for free speech and corporate freedom,” McCarthy spokesman Mark Bednar told The Wall Street Journal. ..

Adam Kovacevich, CEO of the Chamber of Progress, a centre-left coalition of tech companies, said Republicans generally fall into two camps, Big Tech.

“One is that Rand Paul says,’Go to the parlor and Truth Social and make our own,’ and the competition will solve things. The reaction of the free market, “he said in an interview with Salon. “And the other is essentially. Let’s use our political power to ask technology companies to develop policies that are in line with our cultural values.”

Still, there remains another Republican delegation that seems to be more concerned about the size of Big Tech as a problem in itself. The main challenge for the group proposed by Kovacevich is to identify the “points of pain” on the consumer side.

“We don’t see it technically,” he told Salon. “For example, Big Tech’s antitrust bill on anti-discrimination is primarily [concerns around] Companies that will benefit [discrimination]”But it’s not driven by voters who see this and say,’I’m demanding something change here.'” And that’s really important. “

Related: Trump has launched his own social media platform called “TRUTH Social”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/06/18/splinters-over-effort-to-crack-down-on-big-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos