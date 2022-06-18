Google’s next Nest Wifi router may add Wi-Fi 6 and simplify hardware





We know that Google is probably working on a Nest Wifi successor, as the details about the Nest Wifi successor have been dug into the disassembly. However, recent reports provide a little more detail on future hardware, including how it works like Google Wifi, which is older than the recent Nest Wifi, and how to include Wi-Fi 6, and even Wi-Fi 6E.

According to sources who shared information with 9to5Google, Google’s upcoming mesh Wi-Fi system will use a hardware configuration like Google Wifi. That is, all the nodes in the system have the same hardware and there is no difference between the primary router and the satellite unit. In recent Nest Wifi, satellite nodes and bases are physically different hardware and could not be used interchangeably. It’s a subtle difference, but it makes it easier to set up and expand your network later. If all the hardware is the same, it’s easy to select additional nodes to extend the scope of your network and you don’t have to bother to buy a particular version. Also, you don’t have to worry about which one to connect to. The router being set up.

This could also fix one of the biggest issues with Nest Wifi. If all hardware is the same, it means that every satellite node has at least one Ethernet port, as the primary node needs at least one ethernet port to connect to the router. increase. As with Google Wifi and many other mesh network systems, the satellite unit’s “unused” Ethernet port may allow wired devices to connect to your network. The Nest Wifi satellite node didn’t have a frustrating Ethernet port and couldn’t connect a wired device.

The source couldn’t check if the new router includes the Google Assistant smart speaker like the previous Nest Wifi, but it can check that Wi-Fi 6 support exists and in some cases Wi-Fi 6E May also be included (although 9to5 obviously couldn’t confirm it explicitly). Also, it may be available in multiple colors.

Previously Nest Wifi had several different colors.

Google is a little behind the Wi-Fi standardization party. The smartphone didn’t support Wi-Fi 6 until the recent Pixel 6 jumped to support Wi-Fi 6E and finally caught up with the competition. Home network enthusiasts may have noticed that Wi-Fi 7 is already in the spotlight with other improvements. There’s also something called Wi-Fi 6 Release 2, which makes the existing numbered standard water even more turbid.

If you’re new to these different versions of Wi-Fi, in the shorter version, Wi-Fi 6 is the current “standard” with improved security and network capacity (such as an increase in devices such as smart home gadgets). increase. 9.6Gbps Speed ​​with theoretical maximums never seen in the real world. Wi-Fi 6E is basically the same technology, but has been extended to the relatively unused 6GHz band. It’s full of big empty channels that can be even faster, but like 5GHz, they have a limited range (much more limited than 5GHz in my experience).

One of the biggest advantages of Wi-Fi 6E is that it can be used especially in mesh networks. This will significantly improve performance even if you do not own a 6E compatible client device. The physical structure of a mesh network requires satellite nodes to connect to the primary node. Some people do that with a dedicated Ethernet connection (called a “wired backhaul”), but far more people simply allow satellite nodes to connect wirelessly. These nodes should be connected using the same set of frequencies that the client device should use. This can increase congestion, especially in dense metropolitan areas where networks are fighting to be heard by all other nearby networks. Wi-Fi 6E opens a whole new set of short-range frequencies that satellite nodes can interconnect, leaving 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands for client devices.

Ultimately, Wi-Fi 6E could be a major upgrade to your mesh network, even if you don’t have 6E-compatible hardware at home, so Google chose to include it in your next mesh network system. I hope there is.

