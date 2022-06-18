Google Drive, DropBox for government employees banned!I know the reason





Google Drive, DropBox, and other third-party cloud storage services banned by the Government of India for employees. Here are all the details.

As part of a new government order, government officials are currently restricted from using third-party non-government cloud services. This includes popular storage services such as Google Drive and DropBox. In addition to these cloud services, civil servants are also prohibited from using VPN services such as NordVPN and ExpressVPN. Orders are passed by the National Information Center (NIC) and circulated to all ministries. All civil servants must comply with the new rules.

The move occurs just a few weeks after the Government of India has instructed VPN service providers and data center companies to store user data for five years and share it with the government as needed. First reported by Gadgets360, the government is said to cite an increase in the number of cyberattacks and threats. Employees are required not to upload or store restricted sensitive data or files within the government to non-government cloud services (eg Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.). “

Read also: Looking for a smartphone? Click here to see the mobile finder. Google Drive, a DropBox service banned for the government.employee

As part of the directive, civil servants are urged not to use these third-party cloud services. The Government of India has its own cloud storage service called DigiLocker. It’s free to use and smartphone users can save all their documents.

In addition to cloud services, civil servants are required not to use VPN services, including NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Tor, and other proxies. This directive also requires employees to use unauthorized remote management tools such as TeamViewer, AnyDesk, and AmmyyAdmin. External email services are also prohibited from conducting meetings or discussions on formal communication or confidential materials. Even third-party video conferencing services are banned for in-house meetings.

“All civil servants, including temporary, contractual / outsourced resources, must strictly adhere to the guidelines contained in this document,” the order said. “Compliance breaches can be addressed by their respective CISOs / department heads,” the report said.

Shortly before this happened, CERT issued a new directive to VPN service providers to store all suer data and share it with authorities as needed. However, some VPN service providers have called this a privacy breach and have withdrawn their servers from the Indian coast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/google-drive-dropbox-banned-for-government-employees-know-why-71655475008892.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos