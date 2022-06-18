Five Questions The Technology Industry Needs to Ask to (Re) Initiate DEI Innovation





Did you know that the first workplace diversity initiative was established in a technology company?

At the height of the civil rights movement, the country’s first Minority Employee Resource Group (ERG) was formed in 1965 at Xerox as the United States transitioned from an isolated society to an integrated one. Boosted by a rebellion of black employees demanding equal wages to whites, the National Black Employees’ Assembly (now the National Association of Black Employees) was established to address the issue of discrimination and create a fair corporate environment. I did.

In 1975, the Black Women Leadership Council (BWLC) was established at Xerox as more employees became aware of the crossroads of race and gender in the workplace. Similarly, in 1978, HP established the Gay and Lesbian Employee Network (GLEN). This is the first LGBTQ + employee resource group in the country. AT & T quickly followed LEAGUE, a unique ERG for LGBTQ + workers in the 1980s.

As such, technology companies have been a pioneer in corporate diversity and inclusiveness. However, too many people still adhere to the same playbook written over 50 years ago. As the last two years have taught us, the old diversity, equity and inclusiveness (DEI) approach is below target. They may address symptoms from a racial point of view, but not the underlying cultural issues that are essential to influencing meaningful change, but can be led by today’s technology companies. Before we can do that, we need to understand that the cultural changes needed for the new approach are essential.

Now is the time for tech companies to reinnovate and lead DEIB as they did decades ago. Innovators, like Xerox, HP, and AT & T, have a competitive advantage over those who wait to take action.

The time of change is now

America today goes beyond seeking an integrated experience. Instead, the United States wants structural change, even if it doesn’t. In order for all employees to create a sustainable and inclusive environment, companies first have the underlying cultural foundations and structures that are essential to influencing meaningful and sustainable change in the workplace. We need to tackle change.

Key findings from the State of the Total Market Industry Report, based on a 15-month survey and over 300 one-on-one interviews with over 50 brands: ..

The results of this study show how organizations must change their attitudes and behaviors, moving from a single culture that reflects modern American society to a cross-cultural and multicultural organization.

How tech companies innovate again with DE & I

In order for the technology industry to become a DE & I leader again, we need to implement a change management approach to build a workplace of cultural inclusion that delivers sustainable and scalable outcomes. It starts by assessing your company’s cultural maturity at the intersection of the five S’s:

Use 5 SsStructureStrategySegmentsSystemsStandards1 to measure your company’s cultural maturity.structure

Do you have full support for the value of pursuing cultural inclusion throughout your organization?

2. Strategy

Does your company implement strategies and share best practices to support a comprehensive workplace at all employee levels?

3. Segment

Did you investigate the various demographic segments on an employee basis and their intersections (ie Latin + Millennials) to be properly represented at all employment levels?

4. System

Does your organization employ systems and change management software to ensure that cultural inclusion strategies and best practices are easily implemented and sustainable company-wide?

5. Standard

Does your organization set standards with business partners to make cultural inclusion the core of the recruitment and maintenance process?

The current cultural conversation opportunity is to bridge the gap between the workplace and the market in search of new social contracts.

As technicians prepare for Web3 and make the moon a travel destination, more work is done to embrace the idea of ​​integrating workplaces and innovating with a change management approach to solve problems decades ago. You need to do.

