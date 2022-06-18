How to download photos from Google Photos





Google Photos makes it easy to download one or more photos from your account to your device. You can also use Google’s takeaway service to download all your photos and videos at once. Learn how to use these options on your desktop and mobile.

If you’re using a desktop, keep in mind that you can download both individual photos and multiple photos at once. However, on mobile, you can only download one photo at a time.

Save photos from Google Photos to your desktop

To download one or more photos to your desktop, first launch a web browser on your computer and open the Google Photos site. If you haven’t already signed in, sign in to your account.

Once the photo site is up, in the left sidebar[写真]Click to see all the photos.

To download individual photos, click the photo you want to download in the right pane. When your photo is full screen, click the three dots in the upper right corner.

In the 3-dot menu, click Download to download the photo to your computer.

If you want to save multiple photos, click the checkmark icon in the upper left corner of the photo. Then select another photo and add it to your download selection.

Once you have selected the photos you want to download, click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the site to click on them.[ダウンロード]Choose.

that’s all. The selected photo is saved on your computer for offline access. fun!

Download images from Google Photos to your mobile phone

Use the free Google Photos app to download photos to your mobile device.

Start by launching Google Photos on your mobile phone. In the bar at the bottom of the app,[写真]Tap.

On the Photos screen, select the photos you want to download. Then tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the photo screen.

In the menu that launches, select Download.

Note: If you see “Remove from device” instead of “Download”, the selected photo is already available on your mobile phone. In this case, check your phone’s gallery to find the photo.

Then Google Photos will start downloading your photos to your mobile phone.

Download all photos and videos from Google Photos

If you want to back up all your photos and videos stored in Google Photos, use Google’s takeaway service to download all your files to your device at once.

To use this method, first launch a web browser on your device and open the Google Takeout site. Sign in to your account as needed.

When you sign in, you’ll see a list of services where you can download data to your device. here,[すべて選択解除]Click to deselect all these services.

Scroll down the service page and find “Google Photos”. Then select the check box next to it to enable this service.

Scroll down the page to the bottom[次のステップ]Click.

On the next page[配信方法]Click the drop-down menu and[ダウンロードリンクを電子メールで送信]Choose. This way you will get a link to download the Google Photos Archive.

[頻度]In the section[1回エクスポート]Choose. Click the File Type drop-down menu and select ZIP. next,[サイズ]Click the drop-down menu and[2GB]Choose.

Finally, at the bottom of the page[エクスポートの作成]Click.

Google Takeout will start creating ZIP files from all the photos and videos stored in Google Photos. When this file is ready, you will receive an email with a link to download the file.

Here’s how to make all your photos and videos locally available on your desktop and mobile phone. Enjoy easy and quick access to your content!

Similarly, you can download Google Photos albums and photos from Facebook as needed.

