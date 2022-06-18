Philadelphia’s tech startup Epoxy.ai aims to synchronize TV viewing with sports betting





Chris Reynolds and Jason Angelides have developed a gizmo with a TV remote control. This gizmo has brought detailed sports stats to millions of Xfinity subscribers to track game momentum and player stats.

Now, less than two years after leaving the executive position at Comcast Corp., they want some of the online sports betting action.

Reynolds and Angelides have launched startup Epoxy.ai in Berwyn. It aims to personalize the betting experience of 75 million sports fans, who say experts could bet more than $ 20 billion annually as more states legalize online sports betting. is.

Epox’s first idea: Use your cell phone’s microphone to identify the game your sports fan is watching and synchronize your TV game with the recommended bet. Reynolds said sports bettors agree to sync through the terms and conditions of the company that licenses the epoxy technology. Epoxys’ first customer is betParx, a sister company of Parx Casino.

Amazon, Instagram, Spotify, these businesses are based on knowing who you are and putting the right thing in front of you, Angelides said. That expectation and the sports media and gaming industry are aware of the need for that type of experience, but are struggling to support it for a variety of reasons. One is that it is technically very thin and widespread because it is spread throughout the state. Second, they are not technology companies.

In May 2018, the US Supreme Court abolished the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, paving the way for the gold rush of online sports betting. Online sports betting has been legalized in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and 21 other states. Pennsylvania sports fans made over $ 6 billion in online stakes last year.

Experts believe that the national amount, or handle, of online sports betting will increase from $ 25 billion to $ 30 billion annually as more states legalize online sports betting.

Chris Grove, co-founding partner of Acies Investments, a venture fund for sports, gambling and technology startups in Las Vegas, called the founder of Epoxys a very talented person.

But before Grove thinks about the innovations Epoxy offers, such as launching sportsbooks in new states, more efficient registration of sports bettors, and processing deposits, sportsbooks have more pressing issues to solve. I think there is.

It’s easy to be overly optimistic about the pace of innovation in regulated sports betting, Globe said. It’s like talking about putting solar panels on the roof before you put it on the roof.

Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, which owns Parx Casino in Ben Salem, operates early with Epoxy under the leadership of Matthew Cullen, who was hired four years ago. He leads 100 Greenwoods digital gambling businesses, including oversight of corporate online sports betting in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan. Karen hopes to expand sports betting to three more states. According to Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board statistics, Parx processed $ 147 million in online sports betting between July and April last year.

According to Karen, personalization is the next big thing. Because people want to bet on what they have bet on in the past, what they like and what they want to see. But Karen, like Globe, added that he was still in the early days.

The Cullens team will measure whether epoxies increase bettor retention, impact bettors’ bets, and increase betParx engagement times.

The NFL’s football season drives TV sales and reputation, and as the numbers show, promotes online sports betting. Online sports betting in Pennsylvania increased 65% from August to September 2021 to $ 527 million, as data from the Gaming Control Board show. September is the beginning of the NFL season. The month with the highest online sports bets in Pennsylvania was January, the NFL playoffs month, with $ 737 million bets.

According to Karen, the epoxy app will be released in the NFL season’s betParx betting app.

Angelides said the epoxy was ready. What was he doing? No one is waiting for sports. The game must continue.

According to Angelides, more than 90% of core and casual bettors use their products to tailor their content, according to Angelides, as to whether sports bettors are accustomed to listening to their voices on mobile phone microphones. After adjusting, he reports that he liked the sports bettor. It’s easy to find what they want and discover new ones.

Reynolds (47) and Angelides (54) settled down in life after Comcast. Media and communications giants, they worked in Philadelphia’s tallest building on the 37th floor of the Technology Tower.

Currently, they are renting the second floor of a quaint office building on the east side of Septam Burwin Station. It’s an easy commute for Epoxys employees in Philadelphia. The startup employs 12 people, most of whom are crew members who have followed Comcast’s Reynolds and Angelides. The company also uses six contractors.

According to Angelides, the long-term plan targets 20 to 30 full-time employees.

Epoxy wants to raise $ 7 to $ 10 million in venture capital this summer and has applied for a patent on their technology through Philadelphia’s law firm, Morgan Lewis. The co-founders believe that Epoxys technology offers three services: watching TV and betting synchronization, sports data visualization, and betting recommendations.

Angelides and Reynolds met at Traffic.com in Chesterbrook in the 1990s. This is a real-time traffic information service for radio and television stations. Traffic.com, purchased by Nokia, acquired traffic data from road and highway sensors and sold it to television and radio stations. The business has taught Angelides and Reynolds the importance of packaging real-time information for their viewers.

At Traffic.com, they thought about other areas where real-time information could be useful. It was in the early days of mobile phone apps. Pair has developed a business to access and visualize box score sports data in real time when they find that sports fans are constantly searching for sports statistics on their mobile phones. Fans may consume data while watching the game.

The idea was if you were a sports fan, sitting there, watching a game, and a player appeared and didn’t know who he was or what his stats were. How many home runs does he have? What will happen next? What are the most probable results? Need to check the box score? It was a nightmare, Angelides said.

In late 2011, Angelides and Reynolds launched One TwoSee to provide immediate sports data. It was their first startup. Over time, OneTwoSee has developed a platform to display the latest sports stats on cable TV and integrated the service into the Comcasts X1 platform. Comcast saw sports data accessed from the buttons on the TV’s remote control as a way to make huge investments in sports rights more attractive to subscribers. In 2016, Comcast purchased One Two See at a private price.

Inside Comcast, the OneTwoSee team worked together to help deepen the sports platform for OIympic games.

Reynolds and Angelides said they had a great experience with Comcast and left in good condition. However, they were restless and saw online sports betting as the next big thing.

Angelides has notified Comcast that he will be leaving in November 2020. Reynolds did the same in mid-2021. Regarding his decision to leave Comcast, Reynolds said it’s hard not to do it once you start making things.

