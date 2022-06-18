



Recently, Congress has taken a new step towards enacting economic competitiveness and innovation legislation to combat the chip crisis head-on. The House of Representatives and the Senate have nominated meeting attendees to begin coordinating the provisions of the bill passed by each chamber of commerce. I hope they move swiftly to pass the final bill before the July 4th holiday.

There are some differences to be resolved, but dozens of governors across the country not only address the semiconductor shortages we all face, but also readjust the country’s research and economic development priorities. I overwhelmingly agree that federal action is important for the leap of the enemy. The bipartisan agreement will show China, Russia, North Korea and other countries that we are working to strengthen national security.

As the governor of two powerful and productive manufacturing states, he knows how important the CHIPS law embedded in the package is to revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry. Manufacturing supply chains across Indiana, Michigan, and the Midwest have hundreds of thousands of jobs that rely on the supply of robust and reliable chips. Taking chip manufacturing home is an important provision that must be included in the final version of the law.

Overall, the entire package is to change the course of the country for generations, unleash the power of American innovation on the enemy, build a stronger economy, and provide high-paying jobs to the Hoosiers and Michigans. Includes preparation and funding.

Indiana is proud to maintain the distinction of being a per capita manufacturing-intensive state. Michigan continues to lead the future of mobility and innovation as the place that moved the world a century ago. But the global chip shortage has confused many of the largest employers, including car makers, consumer electronics makers, medical device companies, and tech defense companies.

Another key element of the innovation bill, and important to the Midwestern economy, is the technical hub implemented by the US Department of Commerce. These hubs can serve as beacons for innovation and R & D, leveling competition between the Midwest and coastal states by increasing investment. Our world-class research universities can also compete for research hubs that make a significant contribution to the local ecosystem.

Training the microelectronics workforce for today and tomorrow is important and is led by the Midwest. The NSWC Crane in Indiana is leading the US Department of Defense effort. The SCALE program is a public-private partnership coordinated by Purdue University and designed to foster a highly skilled domestic microelectronics workforce. Michigan is one of the top five states in the United States with a large workforce in engineering, design, and development. In fact, employment in the EDD industry is almost twice as concentrated in Michigan as the national average. The Innovation Act contains important provisions for building additional workforce capacity.

Manufacturing is a legacy business in the Midwest. Michigan is the nation’s number one car manufacturer, adding 21,600 car jobs over the last three years. Five Great Huzhou is home to the American Big Three Automaker, which is taking a bold step to lead the future of mobility and electrification. A stable and reliable supply of mature node chips is required. This is especially important for electric vehicles. Next Level Jobs, Indiana, includes powerful, advanced manufacturing trucks dedicated to automation and robotics technologies, resulting in 20% of Hoosier working in advanced manufacturing well above the national average.

With the passage of the Innovation Bill, the Midwest is ready to take action to grow the semiconductor industry and build future innovation and technology economies.

Republican Holcomb is the Governor of Indiana. Democrat Whitmer is the Governor of Michigan.

