Games are coming to Wilm U Girls Who:’You can have your own path to the gaming industry’

Is it already in the middle of June?

We are only a few days from June 16th and are now both state and federal holidays (although most private companies do not have paid leave). Just before that, on Saturday, June 18, Delaware startup Futures First Gaming (FFG) will host its annual Girls Who Game tournament.

Whereas quarterly FFG events were previously held at Wilmington cinemas, this year’s Girls Who Game will be held at Wilmington University’s Newcastle Campus, home of a bachelor’s degree program in game design and development. increase. WilmU and FFG recently formed a partnership to strengthen education in the Delaware gaming industry. This includes public school Pathways programs that will begin in several (currently unannounced) high schools next year.

The Girls Who Game tournament, as the name implies, focuses on girls and women in the esports industry, from players to developers. Anyone can participate in tournaments or workshops for building PCs and editing videos. The three panels will be filled with women in the industry.

Jihan Johnston, CEO and co-founder of BeatBotics, a digital transformation-aware company that started with his 13-year-old son, recognizes the importance of STEM careers in games, esports, the Metaverse, and more to the urban community. I’m spreading it. She has her PhD. She is a student at the University of California and the first black woman to do academic research on HBCU in esports.

Johnston moderates the panel “Disrupting Esports Through Your Own Experiences” provided by Evil Geniuses.

“What I want to offer my audience is to show that they can have their own path to the gaming industry,” she told Technical.ly. “This is a conversation about various transitions. I was a vice-rector for 15 years, but now I’m moving from an esports and game administrator to the present. Also, the role my parents want in the gaming industry ( It’s also aimed at emphasizing marketing, lawyers, MBA acquisitions, degree acquisitions), so we’re trying to break down the negative implications of the game and let people know about you. You can enjoy things and then make a career. “

One of the things Johnston wants to tell girls is that they can be part of the industry without changing who they are. Still in this industry and respected. “

The Girls Who Game panel will be streamed live and will be available on YouTube later.

The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival will be held this week at Rodney Square until June 18th. As always, the festival is free.

Juneteenth celebrations take place throughout the weekend. Saturday, June 18:

Secure Delaware is looking for presenters to attend the 2022 Cybersecurity Conference in October. The application deadline is June 24th.

Procter & Gamble’s early stage startup studio, P & G Ventures, is looking for entrepreneurs and inventors for innovation challenges. The deadline is June 30th.

