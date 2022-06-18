Boeing hires hundreds of engineers in 777X and 737MAX push





Photo: Boeing

Boeing Stock Code BABusinessTypePlanemakerDateFounded1916-07-15CEODave CalhounHeadquarters LocationChicago, USA Major Product Lines Boeing 737, Boeing 747, Boeing 757, Boeing 767, Boeing 777, Boeing 787

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing is leading a large-scale recruitment of engineers with the aim of completing several certification processes for future aircraft and meeting increasing customer demand.

Arlington, Virginia-based organization, in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration, has hired hundreds of new engineers to certify the next Boeing 777X aircraft, along with the longest and shortest variations of the model, the Boeing 737 MAX10 and MAX7. I have adopted it.

Push to acquire new talent

US aircraft manufacturers have recently faced delays on some of their critical aircraft. An important factor for Boeing, and for the industry as a whole, was a labor shortage. The company has lost a significant proportion of its experienced and experienced employees in the last two years and is trying to close the gap with the aim of increasing production to meet the unprecedented demand for aircraft.

The company is actively hiring nationwide and is ranked higher than Amazon as the top recruiter in Washington State based on classified ads. On the other side of the country, Boeing is also investing heavily in new headquarters outside Washington, DC, working with Virginia (State) and Virginia Tech to Boeing for veterans transition and military families. We have established a center.

The center will be built on the Innovation Campus of Virginia Tech in nearby Alexandria, where Boeing invested $ 50 million earlier this year. Funding provides student scholarships, recruits world-class faculty and researchers, and seeks to enter the high-tech career sector with a college degree from poorly serviced kindergarten to high school students. Fund the STEM Route Program for.

Boeing recently announced a partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). This is a new $ 8 million multi-year partnership to help develop future technical talent at the Historically Black Colleges by 2026. By the aerospace giant in 2016. This includes a new fast track recruitment program for recruiting jobs at Boeing locations near partner universities.

When Boeing tries to get aircraft certification by the end of the year, a new engineer arrives.Photo: Boeing

Boeing announced earlier this year that it aims to hire more than 7,000 engineers worldwide, starting with 4,800 in 2021.

Certification competition

Boeing completed MAX7 and MAX10 certification last month, emphasizing that it is doing everything possible to ensure its first delivery this year and next year. The Boeing 737 MAX7 is the smallest member of the family and has the most extended range at 3,850 NM (7,130 km). Boeing estimates that the average MAX 7 can accommodate 138 to 153 passengers, depending on the carrier’s composition.

The 737-10, on the other hand, will be the largest aircraft in the 737 MAX family. It’s almost half of the certification process and may continue until next year. This aircraft provides airlines with additional capacity, greater fuel efficiency and can accommodate up to 230 passengers, providing the highest per-seat economy of any single aisle aircraft.

Recruiters will also work to complete the certification of the next Boeing 777X program, which may be dragged in 2025. According to the latest report from Boeing, the Boeing 777X currently has a significant number of orders for books of both cargo ship and passenger types. Major orders include Emirates, which receives this type of 115, and 74 is a Qatar Airways order.

Manufacturers are currently ordering more than 300 777X types.Photo: Boeing

Singapore Airlines is still discussing with Boeing about delays in certification. Star Alliance airlines have ordered 31 aircraft and are hoping that this model will replace the current Boeing 777-300ER as the new flagship aircraft.

