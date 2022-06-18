It’s time for Google to add fine-grained volume controls to Android





I like listening to podcasts and audiobooks at bedtime. Because it helps me sleep better. Ideally, when listening to audiobooks and podcasts in a quiet environment, you need a volume that is comfortable to listen to for long periods of time. When you get a little bigger, you get distracted, listening fatigue and a little quieter, and you can’t understand everything. I’m very sensitive to volume changes and loudness, so I’m constantly spending time tinkering with the volume slider to find a comfortable level. However, finding a sweet spot is a permanent struggle, thanks to the way Android handles media volume and volume control. No matter how carefully you try to adjust the volume slider, it will always be a little too loud or too quiet. This issue is more pronounced with both wired and wireless in-ear headphones than with over-ear headphones.

This continues to struggle with almost every Android phone I’ve used in recent years. For example, with iQOO 7 Legend, even the lowest volume levels are too loud to hear sleeping sounds and podcasts at bedtime. In addition, each volume step has a big jump, so it’s always caught between whether the volume is a little too loud or a little too quiet. If you want to increase or decrease slightly from your current level, it’s almost impossible. Xiaomi Mi10i 5G running Pixel Experience based on Android 12L is better at lower volume levels, but after the 3rd or 4th click, you will encounter the same situation where each volume jump becomes very large.

The volume issue is further complicated by Android’s “Absolute Volume” control, which integrates the volume of the connected Bluetooth headphones with the volume of the phone media. This is a great convenience because it saves you the trouble of individually adjusting the physical volume of the Bluetooth headphones and the media volume of the phone. This means that changing the volume on your mobile phone will control the volume on your Bluetooth device.

However, this convenience comes at a cost. You will not be able to control the volume level more finely.

I don’t know exactly when Google combined Bluetooth with the media volume on the phone. I remember that in previous Android versions, I was able to adjust the internal volume of the Sennheiser HD4.50 headphones regardless of the volume of the phone media. This gives you more flexibility and precise control over the overall volume output. You can set the phone media volume to 5 and then use the physical controls on your headphones to adjust the internal volume until you find the sweet spot.

The problem is that Android has an option to disable absolute volume control that separates Bluetooth and phone volume, but this option has mixed results. It works with my Sennheiser headphones and OPPO Enco M31 neckband, but does nothing with true wireless earphones. This is really useful only if the Bluetooth headphones have their own volume control.

There was a very effective solution to this problem in the form of the Precise Volume app. The app connects to your phone’s audio system, overrides Android’s 15-step volume limit, and adds 100 volume steps. However, it hasn’t been updated for a long time (actually since 2017) and no longer works on devices running Android 9 Pie or later.

Before mentioning, yes, I also tried the build.prop method to increase the volume step from 15 to 30. But in my case it didn’t work and I added an empty step instead of evenly distributing the total volume to 30. Step. Not only that, this option requires root access and cannot be done by most of the Android community.

Google needs to get inspiration from Samsung and LG

A simple solution is to add specific steps to the media volume.

So what can Google do to give Android users more control over volume output? A simple solution is to add specific steps to the media volume. As mentioned above, Android currently offers 15 volume steps. In comparison, my Sony Walkman MP3 player had 32 steps. Samsung offers an app called Sound Assistant that allows Galaxy smartphone users to add 150 volume steps. On the other hand, with the dedicated DAC enabled, the LG V30 and V40 provided 75 steps. If Google doesn’t want to go to Samsung and LG lengths, 30 steps is enough. By default, Android still has 15 steps available, but power users have the option to enable additional steps for finer control of the volume level.

Another option that Google can consider adding is a master volume slider that limits the overall volume output of the entire system. So, for example, you can set the master slider to 60% to reduce the overall strength / loudness of each volume step. Yet another option is to have the Android Media app add its own volume slider that works independently of the system media volume. Then you can play with both sliders and fine-tune the final volume.

Of course, I wasn’t the first to raise this issue. This is a long-standing problem that many Android users have been facing for years and haven’t yet caught the attention of Google. This is something I know is particularly annoying to some users and has long been a problem with my own usage.

Android has come a long way since the early days, but it’s important not to overlook these changes in sophistication and quality of life. It’s a mature operating system at the moment, but it’s causing problems because of these issues.

