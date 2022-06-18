How Key & Innovative Technology is Reshaping India’s Traditional Confectionery Market





Today’s technology takes businesses around the world to new heights compared to before. One such segment is the confectionery industry, which faced many challenges in expanding its business due to lack of technology.

When technology wasn’t advanced enough, companies couldn’t generate as much revenue as they do today. The main reason is that the product ads couldn’t reach a large audience. Today, with the growing number of social media and internet users, much more viewing worldwide through search engine optimization, search engine marketing, and new innovations in digital marketing utilizing social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Can be targeted. , Twitter, and even WhatsApp.

Another way technology has helped increase revenue generation in the confectionery industry is technological advances in manufacturing equipment. Making candy was a tedious and time-consuming process. Therefore, the production speed did not reach the target. Innovations in automated manufacturing equipment have solved this problem, making the manufacturing process much easier and faster, and significantly increasing production. It also helped meet the rapidly changing customer expectations of the need for personalization and customization.

This is all made possible by technological innovations that have played a key role in the industry, whether inventing automated manufacturing equipment or checking customer demands through the use of artificial intelligence. Understand customer preferences by understanding customer behavior on the Internet. Technology has transformed marketing by making campaigns more personalized for people and creating an ecosystem that is more targeted to marketers. As more and more people use internet / social media platforms to recommend their products, analytics platforms such as Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager have made consumer behavior data collection much more organized and easier.

There is no doubt that digital marketing and marketing technology have changed everything. Artificial intelligence, in particular, helps retailers understand which products are more exciting to their customers and which products tend to be added to their carts, helping them target the right brand. audience. However, brands face challenges in connecting with consumers, and creative marketing plays an important role, especially in the confectionery industry. Creative marketing helps us understand the emotions and motivations of consumers. This is used to create better campaigns. This will have an eternal impact on consumers and use technology wisely 2.

The relationship between marketers and brand data specialists needs to be top notch. If your predictions are correct and you lose creatively, or vice versa, you are more likely to lose revenue.

After Metaverse announces about Metaverse, brands can try more. Many brands have already entered the virtual space. Following the tendency to shop at home, virtual conferencing will be the most important technological development, enabling brands to attract and recognize consumers with a variety of strategies. Today, brands are focused on experiential marketing, and Meta offers a great opportunity to do just that. Over the next few years, the trend towards the Metaverse will increase and brands will work on a combination of the virtual and real worlds. One way the confectionery department does this is, for example, if a customer goes to a store in the virtual world and buys candies / sweets, they can be delivered in the real world. To further increase engagement in the virtual world, brands create video games to live in the world their customers want to offer.

