Congressmen ask Google to stop directing people seeking abortion to sites against abortion





A group of Democrats, led by Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) And Elissa Slotkin, are urging Google to “control operational search results” that lead abortion seekers to anti-abortion clinics. increase. In a letter to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, lawmakers refer to a study conducted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit organization in the United States. The organization has a state with a trigger law that bans one-tenth of Google search results for queries such as “abortion clinic near me” and “abortion pills”, especially at the moment the Roe v. Wade case is overturned. I found that I was pointing out the Crisis Pregnancy Center. Instead, I oppose abortion.

“Directing women to fake clinics that don’t provide comprehensive medical services by injecting false information is dangerous to women’s health and compromises the integrity of Google’s search results,” he wrote. .. CCDH also found that 37% of Google Maps results for the same search term lead people to anti-abortion clinics. Lawmakers should at least properly label if Google shouldn’t show those results to users searching for abortions and company search results need to keep showing them. It is claimed in the letter that there is.

In addition, CCDH found that 28% of the ads displayed at the top of Google search results are for crisis pregnancy centers. After blaming those ads a few years ago, Google added a disclaimer to those ads, “although they appear in small fonts and are easily overlooked.” “The proliferation of these misleading ads seems to be a reversal of concerns from Google’s pledge to remove ads from the Crisis Pregnancy Center, which engages in the obvious deception of women looking for abortion information online. It shows, “reads the letter.

Warner, Slotkin, and other signers of the letter are asking Google what they are planning to limit the emergence of anti-abortion clinics when users are explicitly searching for abortion services. .. Also, if Google chooses not to take steps to prevent it from appearing in the results, the group will add a user-friendly disclaimer to clarify whether the clinic offers abortion services. I’m asking if. You can read the entire letter below:

The Supreme Court’s draft, obtained by Politico in May, shows that SCOTUS judges voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a groundbreaking case that protected federal rights to abortion throughout the country. I did. Senator Ron Weiden and 41 other Democrats have also previously called on Google to stop collecting and retaining user location data. They said this information could be used for people who have had or are seeking an abortion in a state with a trigger law.

